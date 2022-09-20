Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Tri-Tip: A California original?
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Texas, Kansas City, the Carolinas, and Memphis all have their claim to fame when it comes to barbecue. But did you know that here on the West Coast, California has its own delicious meat dish to be proud of?. It comes in the form...
KGET 17
Kelly leading Masters by 8-point margin in new Arizona survey
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters, by 8 points in his reelection bid, according to a new AARP poll. The poll found that 50 percent of respondents support Kelly compared to 42 percent who support Masters. The Libertarian nominee, Marc Victor, has 4 percent support, and 4 percent said they were undecided.
KGET 17
Voter support slightly higher for Kemp in Georgia governor’s race: survey
More Georgia voters said they were likely to vote for Gov. Brian Kemp (R) than his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams less than two months out from Election Day, according to a new poll. About 49 percent of Georgians said they definitely or probably would vote for Kemp, compared to 45...
KGET 17
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
KGET 17
1 dead after hit and run in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 westbound lane of Roberts Lane, according to CHP.
