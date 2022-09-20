ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Tri-Tip: A California original?

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Texas, Kansas City, the Carolinas, and Memphis all have their claim to fame when it comes to barbecue. But did you know that here on the West Coast, California has its own delicious meat dish to be proud of?. It comes in the form...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Kelly leading Masters by 8-point margin in new Arizona survey

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters, by 8 points in his reelection bid, according to a new AARP poll. The poll found that 50 percent of respondents support Kelly compared to 42 percent who support Masters. The Libertarian nominee, Marc Victor, has 4 percent support, and 4 percent said they were undecided.
ARIZONA STATE
KGET 17

2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
KGET 17

1 dead after hit and run in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 westbound lane of Roberts Lane, according to CHP.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy