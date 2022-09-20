ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge step forward for New York. Here's why | Opinion

By Sean Patrick Maloney and Julie Tighe
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdFI5_0i2qRxfi00

On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, making the United States’ largest-ever investment to preserve our environment, bring home American jobs, and combat climate change. From the air we breathe to the energy we rely on, the benefits of this legislation — for the planet, for our country, and for New Yorkers —cannot be overstated.

After years of talk about the importance of transitioning the United States to a clean energy economy, the rubber is finally meeting the road. This law will usher in a new era of clean energy development, lowering energy costs and improving public health, all while furthering U.S. energy independence. Unacceptably high energy costs, thanks to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain challenges, have hurt everyday Americans. By investing in sustainable energy here at home we are reducing our reliance on foreign oil, cutting harmful pollution from fossil fuels, and growing our economy.

We are already seeing results. Despite only being law for a month, major auto companies, solar panel manufacturers, and electric battery makers have already made billion dollar plans to build new manufacturing plants in the U.S. that will create thousands of new, good paying American manufacturing jobs. For the first time, the United States is providing the investment needed at every level — for states, localities, and even individuals — to make green energy solutions practical and affordable.

Here in New York, the IRA will supercharge our clean energy economy by supporting large-scale development of clean power generation and storage, which will protect consumers from being at the whim of global energy prices. Most importantly, the IRA will help New York State move toward our goal of 100% clean energy generation by 2040.

But it’s not just our environment and economy that will benefit. The IRA covers 50-100% of the cost of energy efficient home upgrades that are good for both the planet and your monthly energy bill. By providing rebates for energy-efficient appliances and home upgrades, this law makes green technology more affordable and accessible for the average family.

What does this look like for Hudson Valley families? You could save up to $840 for a clothes dryer, electric stove or oven, $1,750 for a water heater, and $8,000 for an air heat pump. There are also rebates for retrofitting, including $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation, and $2,500 for electric wiring. There has never been a better time to lower your energy bills while upgrading your home.

These rebates will save folks money by cutting the costs of pursuing a more energy efficient home and lowering utility bills. Hundreds of thousands of households in the lower Hudson Valley will benefit directly from the IRA.

This law will also finally make solar panels an affordable option for families and small businesses so they can generate their own power. The IRA provides tax credits that cover 30% of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems, making solar energy a more realistic, green, and cost-saving option for our communities.

The IRA’s tax credits cover 30% of the costs of community solar, where neighbors can sign up to receive cheaper, more efficient power from local solar energy projects. There are additional credits for projects at affordable housing properties and in low-income communities, ensuring that the green energy economy helps those who need it most.

When you take all these investments together, the IRA will not only lower costs, but significantly improve public health. More renewable energy means fewer dangerous emissions and cleaner air for us all. Curbing air pollution will prevent countless premature deaths from lung disease and prevent hundreds of thousands of asthma attacks, allowing our communities to breathe free and thrive.

Simply put, the IRA is not only good for our environment and our wallets, it’s good for our health.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney represents New York's 18th Congressional District. Julie Tighe is president of the New York League of Conversation Voters.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers

As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kath Lee

Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.

Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Motley Fool

Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft

Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Affordable Housing#Solar Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#New Yorkers#Americans
Fortune

These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high

Workers who earn minimum wage in eight states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, and New Jersey are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Daily Mail

Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'

An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
HEALTH
Reuters

Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors

COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
WORLD
Fast Company

The labor movement isn’t just about wages anymore, says U.S. Labor Secretary

When the White House met this May with union organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, and other companies, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh expected this group—most of them young and barely earning $15 an hour—to be primarily upset about their pay. To his surprise, “All they talked about was work conditions, the way they’re being treated on the job, shifts,” he said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Tuesday. “None of them talked about wages.”
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

A railroad strike has been averted. Will it inspire other unions?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the labor landscape. More remote work is widely accepted for knowledge-intensive and technology-driven fields. Many jobs that require physical presence have been automated, and there have been stiff staffing reductions. Despite less travel, physical flows of commodities and strategic items by railway remained steady. Even...
LABOR ISSUES
Cadrene Heslop

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy