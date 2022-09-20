(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO