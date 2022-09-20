Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
kmaland.com
Auditors group battles election misinformation
(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
kmaland.com
Hamburg board reflects on bond issue's narrow passage
(Hamburg) -- One vote--that's the margin of victory for the Hamburg School District's bond issue referendum in last week's special election. Hamburg's School Board reviewed the unofficial results at its regular meeting Monday evening. Barring a change in the results following Wednesday's canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, the $3.1 million bond issue passed with 60.34% of the vote--thus clearing the 60% threshold by one vote. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells saluted residents who cast ballots in the election--either in favor or against the bond issue--in an interview with KMA News.
kmaland.com
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
WOWT
Valley RV park developer moving on
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
kmaland.com
Montgomery County backs ISAC pipeline petition
(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.
kmaland.com
Former Shen barbershop renovated for new tenant
(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to revitalize downtown Shenandoah continue on several fronts. Back in June, the Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of city owned property located at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre in the amount of $5,000. Silvestre and company wasted no time in renovating the former Normy's barbershop into a future retail space. Silvestre tells KMA News the property was stripped from head to toe.
kmaland.com
Harvey selected as new Page County EMA Director
(Clarinda) -- A Page County commission has selected a new emergency management director after a nearly four-month search process. At a special meeting Thursday night, the Page County Emergency Management Agency Commission unanimously approved a job offer to Jill Harvey as the county's EMA Director. The job offer followed a nearly hour-long interview in a closed session with the entire board. Harvey also came as a recommendation from an executive hiring committee comprised of Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, Montgomery County EMA Director Brian Hamman, and police and fire chiefs, and EMS personnel from Shenandoah and Clarinda. Supervisor Chuck Morris laid out the offer to Harvey following the closed session.
KETV.com
Sarpy County approves funding for long-range transportation plan
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — As Sarpy County plans for its continued growth, it'll hire a consultant to look at short-term and long-range transportation solutions. On Tuesday, the board of commissioners approved an interlocal agreement for the creation of the Western Sarpy Transportation Enhancement Plan. Sarpy County, which as of...
kmaland.com
Lawyers representing Page County citizens comment on court petition filed Monday
(Clarinda) -- A vague ordinance and a lack of "equal protection" for all those involved in a proposed wind project are but some of major factors leading to a lawsuit against Page County. That's according to Lawyers Theodore Sporer and Shawn Shearer, who are serving as co-counsel for a group...
WOWT
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
WOWT
Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A large Amazon distribution facility in Papillion isn’t open yet but a small army of machinery installers is getting it there. A new subcontractor is on the job after another one abruptly left the project. More than 100 workers claim they are owed back pay.
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
klkntv.com
Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
kmaland.com
King, Page County board discuss 'gravel connector map'
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are considering upgrading multiple sections of secondary dirt roads into gravel. At the Page County Board of Supervisor's meeting Tuesday, County Engineer J.D. King presented the board with a "gravel connector map," including the first attempt at where the county could place down gravel to provide better road connections on secondary roads. King says the idea was presented to him by Supervisor Jacob Holmes and has formulated multiple locations with his road superintendent -- amounting to roughly 4.2 miles. One of those locations includes a portion of S Avenue south of Hepburn.
doniphanherald.com
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
klkntv.com
Emergency officials help places of worship prepare for the worst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and agencies across the nation want to make sure there is a safety plan no matter where you go, even to worship. You never know when disaster will strike, so the best thing is to have plans in place for...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
