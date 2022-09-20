Read full article on original website
Chattanooga, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
WTVCFOX
Mocs shut out at Big Ten's Illinois, 31-0
CHAMPAIGN, Il. — The 9th ranked Chattanooga Mocs lose their first game of the 2022 season on the road at Illinois. It was the first time the Mocs have played the Illini. The Mocs struggled to get their offense going in Champaign. First year starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed...
WTVCFOX
Motorcycle accident shuts down left lanes on I-75 northbound Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorcycle accident has shut down part of I-75 northbound Thursday night, Chattanooga police say. They say the three left lanes are closed right now. The accident happened near Shallowford Road. TDOT cameras show the area is backed up. We are working to learn more. This...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Big Ten Football: How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Thursday
Illinois kicks off the Week 4 matchups in the Big Ten with a matchup against Chattanooga. Here's how to watch the game, and a look at the conference slate on Saturday.
WTVCFOX
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
WTVCFOX
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
