‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern
Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
GMA fans divided as hosts George Stephanopoulos & Michael Strahan reveal ‘arguing’ behind the scenes
GOOD Morning America fans have become conflicted after host George Stephanopoulos revealed he and Michael Strahan were arguing behind the scenes of Wednesday’s show. This comes as both anchors have only just returned to the morning show after lengthy absences. After returning from commercial, George abruptly stopped the show...
GMA fans shocked after George Stephanopoulos ‘messes up’ in cringeworthy live TV blunder on first day back from absence
GOOD Morning America's host George Stephanopoulos' phone went off as the show concluded a serious segment on the election of England's new prime minister. George's co-hosts were shocked by his cringeworthy live TV blunder on his first day back from his long absence. George, 61, made the embarrassing blunder on...
George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth reveals host’s major new career move – but GMA fans call it a ‘hard pass’
ALI Wentworth has revealed her husband George Stephanopolous' surprising next career move. Wentworth shared a news story about her 61-year-old husband on Instagram with the caption: "Suiting up the next generation of journalists!" The big announcement about the Good Morning America star has gotten people talking, but not everyone is...
Jimmy Kimmel renews ABC deal, looks forward to ‘quiet quitting’
CNN — You can stay up with Jimmy Kimmel for at least three more years. ABC announced Tuesday that Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension to stay on as host and executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. The show will mark its 20th season in January and...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
The View’s Sunny Hostin fights with Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines off camera during commercial break
THE VIEW star Sunny Hostin fought with both Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines off camera during commercial breaks. Sunny, 53, argued with co-hosts Whoopi, 66, and Sara, 44, on the September 8 episode of The View during Hot Topics. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal from an eyewitness that the...
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
The View new season LIVE — Fans think Joy Behar looks incredible as she debuts major weight loss in season 26 premiere
DAYTIME talk show The View has finally returned with its 26th season where Joy Behar debuted her major weight loss and fans have noticed. At the very beginning of the show, Whoopi Goldberg told co-host Joy that she looks "amazing" with enthusiastic agreement from the rest of the panel. Joy...
AdWeek
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
AdWeek
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
Today’s Carson Daly calls out co-host Sheinelle Jones for using ‘secret code word’ live on air
TODAY Show co-host Carson Daly has called out his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for using a code word during a segment. Sheinelle admitted the beer she tried for a segment was "not bad," however, Carson, decided to call her out. Sommelier Vanessa Price showed up for a segment to talk about...
CBS is slammed as tone-deaf over its decision to cut airing the Queen's funeral to air 'The Price is Right'
CBS insiders and fans slammed the network Monday for abruptly cutting away from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to air the season premieres of Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right. Rival networks, including NBC, ABC, CNN, BBC and others dedicated their entire Monday broadcasts to the historic death...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Shakeup Puts Chuck Todd in Jeopardy
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The executive producer of Meet the Press, who NBC announced last week is ”shifting” over to the streaming side, was pushed out amid the Sunday politics show’s ratings woes, two people familiar with the matter told Confider. John Reiss, who had been EP for the last eight years, was officially punted over to the NBC News Now streaming service, and David P. Gelles, a long-time CNN producer...
Kelly Ripa shades Live co-host Ryan Seacrest and rolls her eyes in brutal diss on show
LIVE host Kelly Ripa has shaded her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on the show after she rolled her eyes at him. During a segment, he talked about seeing a stingray in the water and she thought he was dramatic. On Tuesday's show, Kelly and Ryan talked about the beach in Long...
Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘highly disrespectful’ for lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech
Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary. She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to...
Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction
CNN moving Don Lemon to its morning show leaves just one Black cable news TV anchor during the prime-time hours amid concerns about network's new direction. The post Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction appeared first on NewsOne.
