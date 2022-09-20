Read full article on original website
Related
scriptype.com
‘Brecksville Squares’ celebrates over 35 years of dancing
The “Brecksville Squares” square dancing club is perhaps the city’s best kept secret when it comes to activities and social groups. With only 52 current members, the group is small, but its members are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about the style of dance that they love. David...
scriptype.com
Family gaming shop opens in Broadview Village
For brothers James and Joe Gerbic, opening Gold and Glory Gaming shop at 7991 Broadview Rd., in the Broadview Village shopping plaza, came as a natural progression of the siblings’ enthusiasm for a hobby they both grew up enjoying. “We sell anything from trading cards to board games, including...
scriptype.com
Do-Not-Knock program now in Brecksville
To help prevent unwanted door-to-door solicitors, Brecksville has partnered with NOPEC to provide a Do-Not-Knock registry. Residents can register online at blocktheknock.com or by calling NOPEC’s customer service number at 855-667-3201. Your address will be listed on the registry, and you will receive a Do-Not-Knock window cling to display near your front door at no cost.
scriptype.com
Michel featured in uplifting fundraiser for critically injured children
Life is worth celebrating. Contessa Michel of BoBella Party Design & Gifts couldn’t have picked a more appropriate tagline when she started her balloon business a year ago. The Broadview Heights business owner was recently selected to participate in the Give Kids the World Village immersive balloon wonderland in Orlando, Fla. Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre nonprofit resort providing cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scriptype.com
Independence, Brecksville fire chiefs discuss decrease in applicants
Why has the number of applicants decreased at fire departments around Ohio?. “This is a question that is being discussed frequently during county fire chief and state fire chief association meetings and I believe one contributing factor is a result of the impact of COVID,” said Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska.
scriptype.com
Brecksville open on Columbus Day
Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10, is not a Brecksville City holiday and therefore city buildings will be open at their regular hours. Rubbish and recycling pick up will happen on Columbus Day. If you’d like to have a turkey dinner early, it’s Thanksgiving Day in Canada. Oct. 12...
scriptype.com
Trustees Corner
I had several calls concerning a large crane in the township parking lot. Sagamore Hills has a variety of businesses renting space on the township tower. One of the businesses was enhancing their communication. It has nothing to do with township dispatching, which is being done by the city of Macedonia. We did repave the township parking lot. The last time this was done was in the 1990s.
scriptype.com
IHS alum now accomplished runner and musician in Paris
This summer, a veritable symphony of runners competed in the Burning River Endurance Run and Relay, a 100-mile run for seasoned athletes in the Cuyahoga Valley. One participant originally hailed from Independence, but ventured about 3,900 miles from Paris, France, for the Ohio conquest. And did it in the midst of a thriving music career.
RELATED PEOPLE
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
scriptype.com
The Grapevine
The Independence High School girls’ golf team set a season-low of 161 shots in a matchup against Orange High School on Aug. 30. The team has blazed through the early part of its season, with this win putting them at a perfect 6-0 to start the year. The 161...
scriptype.com
Local church to put the spotlight on homelessness Oct. 2
The “Portraits of Homelessness” exhibit, one component of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church’s upcoming awareness event, is putting attendees face-to-face with the plight of those living without permanent housing in Northeast Ohio. The moving portraits, taken by Lydia Bailey of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, feature the faces and...
scriptype.com
Emerald Necklace Garden Club
The Emerald Necklace Garden Club will discuss how to overwinter tropical plants at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. Pat Cotsman and Nathalie Petri, two local gardeners with proven expertise in saving tropical plants such as canna, elephant ears, caladiums and dahlias from year to year will share tips on how these favorites can be brought indoors and enjoyed over the winter as house plants The meeting takes place at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Rd. The business meeting is at 9:15 a.m.; the speaker presentation begins at 10 a.m. The presentation also includes information on overwintering geraniums, begonias and coleus as well as more unusual tropicals, such as brugmansia. Guests are welcome but need to register for the meeting with Julie at jbmdoodlebug@gmail.com or 330-807-9050. Additional information is available at the club’s website, EmeraldNecklaceGardenClub.org. Follow ENGC on Facebook at Emerald Necklace Garden Club for a variety of interesting garden news. ∞
IN THIS ARTICLE
scriptype.com
Nordonia’s ‘Knights TV’ begins partnership with Community Focus
Nordonia High School’s “Knights TV” athletics streaming program has operated on student knowledge and equipment since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the program is getting a technological boost for this football season. Knights TV will refine its streaming process and reach more viewers through...
scriptype.com
Councilman serves in several capacities within Ohio Military Reserve
Captain Jim Trakas has been part of the Ohio Military Reserve for nine years, serving as a company commander, public information officer, and most recently, a public affairs officer for the Ohio State Defense Forces. Trakas, an Independence councilman, said he wanted to serve in some capacity, as his father...
scriptype.com
City investigates building new service garage
A local architectural firm hired by the city of Brecksville to evaluate the service garage said the city can expect to pay upwards of $5 million to build a new garage adequate to house the department’s equipment and staff of 50. As part of the discussion during the Aug....
scriptype.com
Council approves TIF for laundry, dry cleaning processing plant
Brecksville City Council approved an economic incentive agreement with Retail Enterprises to open a Tide Cleaners laundry and dry-cleaning facility on Brecksville Road, just south of Snowville Road. As part of the 10-year tax incentive agreement, the city has agreed to provide the company with an annual grant equal to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scriptype.com
New elementary school welcomes inaugural class of students
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School welcomed its first class of students back to brand new classrooms Sept. 6. In the fall of 2016, the District formed a facilities committee consisting of parents, staff, teachers and community members to evaluate the condition, use and future of its four elementary buildings: Central School, Chippewa Elementary, Highland Drive Elementary and Hilton Elementary. The committee recommended to the BBH Board of Education closure of these elementary schools and construction of a new school that would house all students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
scriptype.com
Application open for police department lateral transfers
The Independence Police Department is accepting lateral candidates for the position of police officer through Oct. 7. Applicants must provide proof of a current OPOTA Peace Officer certificate and the notarized application showing at least three years of full-time police officer employment within the past two years. Applicants must also...
scriptype.com
Northfield Baptist Church celebrates associate pastor’s 20th anniversary
SummerFest at Northfield Baptist Church provided the perfect opportunity to recognize Associate Pastor Eric Puff for his two decades of service to the congregation. Puff, who celebrated 20 years with the church on Sept. 1, was presented with a special plaque commemorating his anniversary at the conclusion of SummerFest on Aug. 7.
scriptype.com
Meadowbrook bridge construction to begin this year
Replacement of the Meadowbrook Boulevard bridge is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall. In addition to replacing the bridge that spans Hemlock Creek, construction will include minor stream bank stabilization on the east side of the creek, immediately upstream and downstream of the bridge, according to engineer Don Ramm.
Comments / 0