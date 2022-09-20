Read full article on original website
Bridgeworks apartment-hotel project moves forward with Cleveland Landmarks Commission vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Landmarks Commission, in a split vote Thursday, signed off on revisions for plans for a high-rise apartment/hotel building overlooking the Flats from the west end of the Veterans Memorial (Detroit-Superior) Bridge. The 16-story, 88,306-square-foot building is to feature a luxury restaurant on the 11th floor,...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
City investigates building new service garage
A local architectural firm hired by the city of Brecksville to evaluate the service garage said the city can expect to pay upwards of $5 million to build a new garage adequate to house the department’s equipment and staff of 50. As part of the discussion during the Aug....
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
Meadowbrook bridge construction to begin this year
Replacement of the Meadowbrook Boulevard bridge is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall. In addition to replacing the bridge that spans Hemlock Creek, construction will include minor stream bank stabilization on the east side of the creek, immediately upstream and downstream of the bridge, according to engineer Don Ramm.
Independence, Brecksville fire chiefs discuss decrease in applicants
Why has the number of applicants decreased at fire departments around Ohio?. “This is a question that is being discussed frequently during county fire chief and state fire chief association meetings and I believe one contributing factor is a result of the impact of COVID,” said Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska.
District plans to raise substitute pay, replace security cameras
After discussing a pay raise for certified substitute teachers, Superintendent Ben Hegedish said he and Treasurer Eric Koehler researched surrounding school district pay rates to determine what Independence should offer. At the August board meeting, the original proposal was to increase compensation from $100 to $110 a day. Some members...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
Rec Center renovations, repairs complete
Members of the Broadview Heights Recreation Center can take advantage of new men’s and women’s locker rooms, as well as a new stretching area, located adjacent to the fitness center. The former women’s restroom has been divided into separate men’s and women’s sections. New block dividing walls, panel...
Road closures in Parma following water main break
PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
Family gaming shop opens in Broadview Village
For brothers James and Joe Gerbic, opening Gold and Glory Gaming shop at 7991 Broadview Rd., in the Broadview Village shopping plaza, came as a natural progression of the siblings’ enthusiasm for a hobby they both grew up enjoying. “We sell anything from trading cards to board games, including...
Parma water main breaks interrupt drivers
Water main breaks lead to boil order, traffic changes in Parma.
Do-Not-Knock program now in Brecksville
To help prevent unwanted door-to-door solicitors, Brecksville has partnered with NOPEC to provide a Do-Not-Knock registry. Residents can register online at blocktheknock.com or by calling NOPEC’s customer service number at 855-667-3201. Your address will be listed on the registry, and you will receive a Do-Not-Knock window cling to display near your front door at no cost.
Trustees Corner
I had several calls concerning a large crane in the township parking lot. Sagamore Hills has a variety of businesses renting space on the township tower. One of the businesses was enhancing their communication. It has nothing to do with township dispatching, which is being done by the city of Macedonia. We did repave the township parking lot. The last time this was done was in the 1990s.
ABC Supply opens Cleveland location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Cleveland, Ohio. Joey Fornaro manages the branch. Fornaro joined ABC Supply in 2017 as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio, location. He has held several positions within ABC Supply, serving most recently as outside sales associate for the Twinsburg, Ohio, location. In September 2021, Fornaro graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Local estate sale business owner accused of taking clients' money
News 5 Investigators have been digging deep into allegations made against an estate sales business owner accused of taking money from clients.
