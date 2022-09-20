I had several calls concerning a large crane in the township parking lot. Sagamore Hills has a variety of businesses renting space on the township tower. One of the businesses was enhancing their communication. It has nothing to do with township dispatching, which is being done by the city of Macedonia. We did repave the township parking lot. The last time this was done was in the 1990s.

SAGAMORE HILLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO