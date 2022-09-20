ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

scriptype.com

City investigates building new service garage

A local architectural firm hired by the city of Brecksville to evaluate the service garage said the city can expect to pay upwards of $5 million to build a new garage adequate to house the department’s equipment and staff of 50. As part of the discussion during the Aug....
BRECKSVILLE, OH
scriptype.com

Meadowbrook bridge construction to begin this year

Replacement of the Meadowbrook Boulevard bridge is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall. In addition to replacing the bridge that spans Hemlock Creek, construction will include minor stream bank stabilization on the east side of the creek, immediately upstream and downstream of the bridge, according to engineer Don Ramm.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
scriptype.com

Independence, Brecksville fire chiefs discuss decrease in applicants

Why has the number of applicants decreased at fire departments around Ohio?. “This is a question that is being discussed frequently during county fire chief and state fire chief association meetings and I believe one contributing factor is a result of the impact of COVID,” said Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
scriptype.com

District plans to raise substitute pay, replace security cameras

After discussing a pay raise for certified substitute teachers, Superintendent Ben Hegedish said he and Treasurer Eric Koehler researched surrounding school district pay rates to determine what Independence should offer. At the August board meeting, the original proposal was to increase compensation from $100 to $110 a day. Some members...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tif#Plant#Brecksville City Council#Retail Enterprises#Dms
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Rec Center renovations, repairs complete

Members of the Broadview Heights Recreation Center can take advantage of new men’s and women’s locker rooms, as well as a new stretching area, located adjacent to the fitness center. The former women’s restroom has been divided into separate men’s and women’s sections. New block dividing walls, panel...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
scriptype.com

Family gaming shop opens in Broadview Village

For brothers James and Joe Gerbic, opening Gold and Glory Gaming shop at 7991 Broadview Rd., in the Broadview Village shopping plaza, came as a natural progression of the siblings’ enthusiasm for a hobby they both grew up enjoying. “We sell anything from trading cards to board games, including...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
scriptype.com

Do-Not-Knock program now in Brecksville

To help prevent unwanted door-to-door solicitors, Brecksville has partnered with NOPEC to provide a Do-Not-Knock registry. Residents can register online at blocktheknock.com or by calling NOPEC’s customer service number at 855-667-3201. Your address will be listed on the registry, and you will receive a Do-Not-Knock window cling to display near your front door at no cost.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
scriptype.com

Trustees Corner

I had several calls concerning a large crane in the township parking lot. Sagamore Hills has a variety of businesses renting space on the township tower. One of the businesses was enhancing their communication. It has nothing to do with township dispatching, which is being done by the city of Macedonia. We did repave the township parking lot. The last time this was done was in the 1990s.
SAGAMORE HILLS, OH
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Cleveland location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Cleveland, Ohio. Joey Fornaro manages the branch. Fornaro joined ABC Supply in 2017 as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio, location. He has held several positions within ABC Supply, serving most recently as outside sales associate for the Twinsburg, Ohio, location. In September 2021, Fornaro graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
CLEVELAND, OH

