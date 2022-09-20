Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
ABC Supply opens new Cleveland branch
ABC Supply, the national distributor of roofing, siding, and building products has opened its latest location in Cleveland, Ohio. The new branch is managed by Joey Fornaro who joined ABC Supply in 2007. Fornaro began his ABC career as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio location. Since, Fornaro...
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
scriptype.com
‘Brecksville Squares’ celebrates over 35 years of dancing
The “Brecksville Squares” square dancing club is perhaps the city’s best kept secret when it comes to activities and social groups. With only 52 current members, the group is small, but its members are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about the style of dance that they love. David...
scriptype.com
About Town
Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
scriptype.com
Michel featured in uplifting fundraiser for critically injured children
Life is worth celebrating. Contessa Michel of BoBella Party Design & Gifts couldn’t have picked a more appropriate tagline when she started her balloon business a year ago. The Broadview Heights business owner was recently selected to participate in the Give Kids the World Village immersive balloon wonderland in Orlando, Fla. Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre nonprofit resort providing cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.
Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
Ingenuity Fest and other things to this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Sept. 23-25
Monday will be here before you know it; get out and enjoy your city! Here are some cool things going on this weekend to help you out.
scriptype.com
IHS alum now accomplished runner and musician in Paris
This summer, a veritable symphony of runners competed in the Burning River Endurance Run and Relay, a 100-mile run for seasoned athletes in the Cuyahoga Valley. One participant originally hailed from Independence, but ventured about 3,900 miles from Paris, France, for the Ohio conquest. And did it in the midst of a thriving music career.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Parma Sweet Stroll
Eat your way through Parma! Enjoy the Parma Sweet Stroll bakery crawl all month long!
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
cleveland19.com
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paulette Williams called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after a USPS mailman was attacked by her neighbor’s dog. “The guy came and grabbed it, they had to choke the dog to grab him off the mailman because the mailman was hollering come get your dog, come get your dog,” said one neighbor.
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
scriptype.com
Councilman serves in several capacities within Ohio Military Reserve
Captain Jim Trakas has been part of the Ohio Military Reserve for nine years, serving as a company commander, public information officer, and most recently, a public affairs officer for the Ohio State Defense Forces. Trakas, an Independence councilman, said he wanted to serve in some capacity, as his father...
CLE candy giant explains truth behind sweets shortage
Is there a candy shortage in 2022? FOX 8 goes to the experts.
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Cracker Barrel apologizes after local restaurant turns away U.S. Marshals
Restaurant staff at Cracker Barrel is apologizing to U.S. Marshals after refusing service in Brooklyn this week.
