Brecksville, OH

hbsdealer.com

ABC Supply opens new Cleveland branch

ABC Supply, the national distributor of roofing, siding, and building products has opened its latest location in Cleveland, Ohio. The new branch is managed by Joey Fornaro who joined ABC Supply in 2007. Fornaro began his ABC career as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio location. Since, Fornaro...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter

CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

‘Brecksville Squares’ celebrates over 35 years of dancing

The “Brecksville Squares” square dancing club is perhaps the city’s best kept secret when it comes to activities and social groups. With only 52 current members, the group is small, but its members are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about the style of dance that they love. David...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Brecksville, OH
Government
City
Brecksville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
scriptype.com

About Town

Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
scriptype.com

Michel featured in uplifting fundraiser for critically injured children

Life is worth celebrating. Contessa Michel of BoBella Party Design & Gifts couldn’t have picked a more appropriate tagline when she started her balloon business a year ago. The Broadview Heights business owner was recently selected to participate in the Give Kids the World Village immersive balloon wonderland in Orlando, Fla. Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre nonprofit resort providing cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.
ORLANDO, FL
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

IHS alum now accomplished runner and musician in Paris

This summer, a veritable symphony of runners competed in the Burning River Endurance Run and Relay, a 100-mile run for seasoned athletes in the Cuyahoga Valley. One participant originally hailed from Independence, but ventured about 3,900 miles from Paris, France, for the Ohio conquest. And did it in the midst of a thriving music career.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Parma Sweet Stroll

Eat your way through Parma! Enjoy the Parma Sweet Stroll bakery crawl all month long!
PARMA, OH
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
cleveland19.com

USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paulette Williams called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after a USPS mailman was attacked by her neighbor’s dog. “The guy came and grabbed it, they had to choke the dog to grab him off the mailman because the mailman was hollering come get your dog, come get your dog,” said one neighbor.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Councilman serves in several capacities within Ohio Military Reserve

Captain Jim Trakas has been part of the Ohio Military Reserve for nine years, serving as a company commander, public information officer, and most recently, a public affairs officer for the Ohio State Defense Forces. Trakas, an Independence councilman, said he wanted to serve in some capacity, as his father...
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road

Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
MACEDONIA, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH

