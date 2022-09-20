Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
RHOSLC fan-favorite Valter Nassi dead at 76 as friends remember esteemed restaurateur as a ‘legend’
THE Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Valter Nassi has died at 76. Bravo fans have shared their tributes to the restaurateur, who famously bought high-end Italian dining to Utah. Valter passed away on Tuesday, according to a tweet shared by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The star was “a...
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi remembered for passion, dedication to community
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City community is remembering a beloved downtown restaurant owner who died Wednesday. Called a “Utah icon” by Gov. Spencer Cox, Valter Nassi often served celebrities, Utah Jazz players and plenty of loyal customers at his fine dining establishment, Valter’s Osteria.
KSLTV
Man who made Valter’s Osteria one of Utah’s best restaurants dead at 76
SALT LAKE CITY — State leaders and the community reacted Wednesday to the passing of beloved Utah restauranteur, Valter Nassi. He owned Valter’s Osteria, considered one of the best restaurants in Utah. “It is with hearts filled with gratitude and love that we mark the passing of our...
Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday. The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit. While UTA notes that all of […]
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
KSLTV
Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some
PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
kslnewsradio.com
Another record set Tuesday in SLC, rain is on the way for western Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — While the official start of fall isn’t until Thursday, the record-breaking summer of 2022 continued on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport hit 92 degrees Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The previous record of 91 was set in 1993.
KUTV
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?
Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
KSLTV
Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help
OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
Comments / 3