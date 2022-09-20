ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some

PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another record set Tuesday in SLC, rain is on the way for western Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — While the official start of fall isn’t until Thursday, the record-breaking summer of 2022 continued on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport hit 92 degrees Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The previous record of 91 was set in 1993.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?

Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help

OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
OREM, UT

