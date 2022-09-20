ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

ShapeShifter Fish & Friends Keeping Families Safe and Stylish

Sun protection is so important here in Florida for all ages, and UV-resistant clothing is a great alternative to sunblock. We're keepin' it local with ShapeShifter Fish & Friends as they show us the products they offer to keep you and your family safe. They have 23 designs and they're...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Fewer showers this afternoon

Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s during the early afternoon. We'll see a few pop-up showers during the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be around 30% during the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pandemic#Wendybmusic Com
ABC Action News

Utah man searching for mystery woman who saved his life

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A man needs help finding the Good Samaritan who saved his life. Yury Korkishko was in his backyard on Monday afternoon when he was stung by wasps and started suffering an allergic reaction. “It was harder and harder to breathe,” said Korkishko. While his...
UTAH STATE
ABC Action News

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Rain chances decreasing

Dry and mild to start with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see partly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers/t-storms are likely during the afternoon with coverage at around 40%.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy