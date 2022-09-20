Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
ShapeShifter Fish & Friends Keeping Families Safe and Stylish
Sun protection is so important here in Florida for all ages, and UV-resistant clothing is a great alternative to sunblock. We're keepin' it local with ShapeShifter Fish & Friends as they show us the products they offer to keep you and your family safe. They have 23 designs and they're...
ABC Action News
Help from the government remains absent for some Puerto Ricans after Fiona
PUERTO RICO — Hurricane Fiona has come and gone on the island of Puerto Rico, but clean-up efforts are well underway. About 80% of the island is still without power. Mariela Berrocales is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who are living in the dark. Berrocales and...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Fewer showers this afternoon
Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s during the early afternoon. We'll see a few pop-up showers during the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be around 30% during the afternoon.
ABC Action News
Fiona strengthens to category 3 storm after leaving most of Puerto Rico in the dark
Hurricane Fiona continues to drift away from Puerto Rico, but its impacts continue to be felt on the island. The now category 3 hurricane is approaching the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday with a top wind speed of 115 mph. The hurricane’s outer bands have continued to exacerbate flooding in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Action News
Utah man searching for mystery woman who saved his life
SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A man needs help finding the Good Samaritan who saved his life. Yury Korkishko was in his backyard on Monday afternoon when he was stung by wasps and started suffering an allergic reaction. “It was harder and harder to breathe,” said Korkishko. While his...
ABC Action News
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
ABC Action News
DeSantis proposes permanent tax exemptions on baby necessities, including strollers and cribs
BRADENTON, Fla. — On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new "family-focused tax relief" proposals at a Bradenton restaurant. The proposals include some permanent exemptions and some that last for a year. The proposed exemptions include things like baby and toddler necessities, including cribs and strollers; children's books and toys;...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Rain chances decreasing
Dry and mild to start with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see partly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers/t-storms are likely during the afternoon with coverage at around 40%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC Action News
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
Comments / 0