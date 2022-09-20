ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter

CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
City
Brecksville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Scene

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Twenty-two years is a long time. It's an even longer period of time when you're discussing restaurants and dining trends, which seem to evolve faster with each passing year. In light of this year’s Best of Cleveland awards, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the winners from 2000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Parma Sweet Stroll

Eat your way through Parma! Enjoy the Parma Sweet Stroll bakery crawl all month long!
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Dancing#Square Dance#Local Life#Dance Moves#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance Floor#American
scriptype.com

About Town

Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Annual music fest strikes high note with community

Guests enjoyed an eclectic blend of musical styles from acts including David Mayfield Parade, Diana Chittester, Marc Lee Shannon & My Other Brothers Band, Spyder Stompers & Sugar Pie, Charlie Mosbrook and Sunshine Daydream as part of Broadview Heights’ second annual community Musical Festival Aug. 12-13. Food truck vendors...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
mhscardinalnation.org

The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!

Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
MENTOR, OH
barbertonherald.com

‘One-and-done’ turns 32

The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
BARBERTON, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy