Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
Chippewa Lake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Ohio State
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State
Columbus, OH
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Ingenuity Fest and other things to this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Sept. 23-25
Monday will be here before you know it; get out and enjoy your city! Here are some cool things going on this weekend to help you out.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
Cleveland Scene
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Twenty-two years is a long time. It's an even longer period of time when you're discussing restaurants and dining trends, which seem to evolve faster with each passing year. In light of this year’s Best of Cleveland awards, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the winners from 2000.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Parma Sweet Stroll
Eat your way through Parma! Enjoy the Parma Sweet Stroll bakery crawl all month long!
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 22-Sept. 25)
Rock Hall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and Nine Inch Nails roll into Blossom
scriptype.com
About Town
Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
Cleveland Scene
The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
scriptype.com
Annual music fest strikes high note with community
Guests enjoyed an eclectic blend of musical styles from acts including David Mayfield Parade, Diana Chittester, Marc Lee Shannon & My Other Brothers Band, Spyder Stompers & Sugar Pie, Charlie Mosbrook and Sunshine Daydream as part of Broadview Heights’ second annual community Musical Festival Aug. 12-13. Food truck vendors...
mhscardinalnation.org
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!
Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
barbertonherald.com
‘One-and-done’ turns 32
The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
wksu.org
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
Ohio pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
