Northeast Florida high school football: Week 4 stars from Jackson, Oakleaf, Clay and more
The Times-Union recognizes top performers across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for Week 4 in the 2022 FHSAA high school football season.
RB Laython Biddle
Jr., Bartram Trail
Rushed for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-7 win at formerly-unbeaten Tallahassee Lincoln.
ATH Taylor Bradshaw
Sr., Oakleaf
The two-way athlete intercepted two passes on defense and gained 56 total yards on offense as the Knights toppled Fleming Island 26-20.
RB Wendell Dean
Sr., Tocoi Creek
Rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 10-yard scoring pass in the Toros' 60-10 win over Ridgeview.
WR Payton Dykas
Jr., Clay
Caught 12 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and intercepted a pass on defense in the Blue Devils' 28-10 win at Gainesville.
RB Dre Harold
Sr., Fletcher
The running back gained a career-high 147 yards and scored all three touchdowns to lead the Senators past Nease, 21-13.
QB King Johnson
Jr., Jackson
Completed 20 of 27 passes for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns, with 45 yards on the ground, in a 35-6 win over Spruce Creek.
ATH Davaughn Patterson
Sr., White
The Wake Forest-committed senior returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble, while rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on offense, in the Commanders' 37-0 shutout of Parker.
RB Darnell Rogers
Jr., Trinity Christian
Rushed for touchdowns of 54 and 75 yards to lead the Conquerors in the second half for a 27-14 win against Bolles.
DB Miles Smith
Jr., First Coast
Scored the game-tying touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion, and added 10 tackles on defense in the Bucs' 28-26 win over Riverside.
DT Markus Strong
Sr., Union County
Made three sacks, lifting his season total to an area-best six, in the Fightin' Tigers' 55-7 win over P.K. Yonge.
RB Tiant Wyche
Jr., Mandarin
Rushed 10 times for 143 yards and two scores as Mandarin shut out Atlantic Coast 30-0.
