ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Northeast Florida high school football: Week 4 stars from Jackson, Oakleaf, Clay and more

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpLeJ_0i2qR10B00

The Times-Union recognizes top performers across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for Week 4 in the 2022 FHSAA high school football season.

RB Laython Biddle

Jr., Bartram Trail

Rushed for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-7 win at formerly-unbeaten Tallahassee Lincoln.

Bears roar in Tallahassee:Bartram Trail snaps Lincoln's winning streak; Trojans taking in loss before bye week

ATH Taylor Bradshaw

Sr., Oakleaf

The two-way athlete intercepted two passes on defense and gained 56 total yards on offense as the Knights toppled Fleming Island 26-20.

'Wanted it more':Knights down Golden Eagles, leap to top of District 3-4S

RB Wendell Dean

Sr., Tocoi Creek

Rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 10-yard scoring pass in the Toros' 60-10 win over Ridgeview.

WR Payton Dykas

Jr., Clay

Caught 12 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and intercepted a pass on defense in the Blue Devils' 28-10 win at Gainesville.

RB Dre Harold

Sr., Fletcher

The running back gained a career-high 147 yards and scored all three touchdowns to lead the Senators past Nease, 21-13.

QB King Johnson

Jr., Jackson

Completed 20 of 27 passes for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns, with 45 yards on the ground, in a 35-6 win over Spruce Creek.

ATH Davaughn Patterson

Sr., White

The Wake Forest-committed senior returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble, while rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on offense, in the Commanders' 37-0 shutout of Parker.

RB Darnell Rogers

Jr., Trinity Christian

Rushed for touchdowns of 54 and 75 yards to lead the Conquerors in the second half for a 27-14 win against Bolles.

Rogers' runs lift Trinity:Takeaways from Jacksonville's battle of FHSAA contenders

DB Miles Smith

Jr., First Coast

Scored the game-tying touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion, and added 10 tackles on defense in the Bucs' 28-26 win over Riverside.

Early surprises:5 Northeast Florida high school football teams that have exceeded expectations in 2022

DT Markus Strong

Sr., Union County

Made three sacks, lifting his season total to an area-best six, in the Fightin' Tigers' 55-7 win over P.K. Yonge.

RB Tiant Wyche

Jr., Mandarin

Rushed 10 times for 143 yards and two scores as Mandarin shut out Atlantic Coast 30-0.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Northeast Florida Middle School Football Scores

Here’s a look around Northeast Florida at some of the scores from Middle School Football the past week. From St. John’s County, to Columbia County, to Duval County, here are some of the scores from the action on the gridiron. Don’t forget to post your middle school football...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Tim Tebow opens 'Clean Juice' at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast's very own, Tim Tebow has partnered with Clean Juice to bring his first co-owned store to St. John's Town Center. “I believe in health. I believe we only have one life one opportunity to live it to the max to live it to the fullest it's so important to give ourselves the fuel that we need to go out and live our purpose every day," Tebow said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Fleming Island, FL
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Gainesville, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville

Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Gaston moving through the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was located near latitude 39.0 North, longitude 40.0 West. Gaston is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph (26 km/h). A turn to the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall near...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Times Union#Fhsaa#Tocoi Creek#Wr Payton Dykas Jr#Nease#Qb#Ath#White The Wake Forest#Command
Action News Jax

USS Orleck set to welcome visitors aboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a long time coming, but soon the general public will be able to walk the decks of a piece of naval history. Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 28, northeast Florida residents and visitors alike will be able to come aboard the USS Orleck. It is the most decorated Gearing class Destroyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
douglasnow.com

Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft

Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting incident in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. During a media briefing, JSO said they responded to Baymont Inn and Suites around 7:23 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy