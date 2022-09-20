Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Broadband expansion project by Midlands co-op delivers high speed internet to more than 18k in rural areas
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - More than 18,000 people in rural parts of the Midlands now have access to high-speed internet for the first time. This is made possible through the locally-owned Tri-County Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, TriCoLink. The $50 million project delivers high-speed internet to all of the...
WIS-TV
South Carolina workers quitting at fourth highest rate in the country
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new information showing South Carolina’s job market churn is not slowing down. The Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) looks at state-level figures. The report for July 2022 shows hiring and quitting statistics. The latest numbers show...
WIS-TV
New state law expands kinship care to help more children in SC foster care system
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - It takes someone with a big heart to step in and care for a child if their parents can’t. The state agency that oversees South Carolina’s foster care system said, in many cases, the best person to do that is someone the child already has a relationship with and who knows them.
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
WIS-TV
NOAA looking to modify speed rule aimed at helping endangered right whales
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is proposing a rule change that could affect a lot of Georgia and South Carolina boaters. The change is an effort to protect the highly endangered right whales. But some locals said they’re worried about how it might impact them, many saying this proposed change came out of the blue and caught them by surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Why are 43% of S.C. students failing U.S. History?, standards were changed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A statewide assessment revealed that 43.55% of high school students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in 2022. This, per the End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) scores released on Monday. The EOCEP, provided through the South Carolina Department of Education, is...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you’re invited to take part in the annual Butterfly Release on the front lawn of the South Carolina State House. The event is put on by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina. I’m honored to be the emcee every year. And thrilled...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
abccolumbia.com
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duke Energy is one of the top leakers of a gas that is 25,000 times more polluting than carbon dioxide, EPA records show
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Four thin, metal cylinders containing the world’s most potent greenhouse gas stand lashed to the base of a Duke Energy substation on a quiet country road. The tanks are made to hold sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), an electrical insulator that was once used to fill race car tires, tennis balls and even Nike Air Max shoes.
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
WIS-TV
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 150 South Carolinians have reached out to the WBTV Investigates Team about their tax refunds or paychecks being garnished to offset unpaid medical debt at hospitals. More than one-third of them said they received no advanced warning of the upcoming garnishment, as required by state law.
WMBF
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: 33 years ago Hurricane Hugo devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
Do you rent out rooms in South Carolina? You need to know this
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting October 1, people who provide rooms for rent on websites like AirBnB will be required to electronically file and pay accommodations tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent in the state to know about the state Accommodations Tax, a 2% tax added to a 5% Sales Tax and any applicable local tax.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
Comments / 0