Internet

WIS-TV

South Carolina workers quitting at fourth highest rate in the country

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new information showing South Carolina’s job market churn is not slowing down. The Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) looks at state-level figures. The report for July 2022 shows hiring and quitting statistics. The latest numbers show...
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

NOAA looking to modify speed rule aimed at helping endangered right whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is proposing a rule change that could affect a lot of Georgia and South Carolina boaters. The change is an effort to protect the highly endangered right whales. But some locals said they’re worried about how it might impact them, many saying this proposed change came out of the blue and caught them by surprise.
#Midlands
WIS-TV

Why are 43% of S.C. students failing U.S. History?, standards were changed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A statewide assessment revealed that 43.55% of high school students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in 2022. This, per the End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) scores released on Monday. The EOCEP, provided through the South Carolina Department of Education, is...
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
abccolumbia.com

Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
WMBF

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: 33 years ago Hurricane Hugo devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
News19 WLTX

Do you rent out rooms in South Carolina? You need to know this

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting October 1, people who provide rooms for rent on websites like AirBnB will be required to electronically file and pay accommodations tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent in the state to know about the state Accommodations Tax, a 2% tax added to a 5% Sales Tax and any applicable local tax.
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
COLUMBIA, SC

