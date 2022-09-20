Vote for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week for Sep. 12-17

With fall sports back in action, that means the return of the Cheboygan Daily Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

Each week, high school athletes from Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mackinaw City, Onaway and Pellston will be eligible for the Athlete of the Week honor.

Athlete of the Week polls will go live on Tuesday morning and voting will finish up at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday night. The athlete of the week will be announced on Friday.

Here are this week’s Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week candidates. You can go to www.cheboygannews.com/sports to cast your vote.

Here’s a look at last week’s Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week nominees.

Connor Gibbons (Cheboygan Boys Soccer) – Scored four goals in a Cheboygan victory over Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Grant Blumke (Inland Lakes Football) – Scored two rushing touchdowns – including a 90-yard run – and was strong defensively for the Bulldogs in a victory over Gaylord St. Mary on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Justin Kramer-St. Germain (Onaway Football) – Recorded six tackles, intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown, and recovered a fumble for the Cardinals in a homecoming victory over Forest Area on Friday, Sept. 16.

Larissa Huffman (Mackinaw City Volleyball/Cross Country) – Finished with 12 serving points, five aces and three kills in a volleyball win over Alba on Tuesday, Sept. 13, then took first overall at Northern Lakes Conference Meet No. 2 cross country event on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Megan Bricker (Pellston Volleyball) – Recorded 10 kills, 19 digs, eight assists and two aces in three games at the Charlevoix Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.

CHEBOYGAN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK WINNERS

Week 1: Dylan Balazovic (Cheboygan Football)

Week 2: Natalie Wandrie (Inland Lakes Volleyball)

Week 3: Lia Basanese (Cheboygan Volleyball)