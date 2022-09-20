Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal
During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
Yardbarker
Defenseman Zdeno Chara retires with Bruins after 24 NHL seasons
"Big Zee" is going to be taking it e-zee. Zdeno Chara, the 6-foot-9 defenseman who made a giant impact on the game, announced his retirement on Tuesday after 24 NHL seasons. Chara shared on his Instagram account that he has signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins to “officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.” Chara, now 45, was seen skating with the Bruins at their practice facility as recently as last week – giving way to speculation that he might continue playing this season.
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
theScore
P.K. Subban ends career after 13 seasons
Longtime defenseman P.K. Subban is ending his NHL tenure, he announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and played his final three campaigns with the New Jersey Devils after three seasons with the Nashville Predators and parts of seven with the Montreal Canadiens to begin his career.
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Missing Thursday's skate test
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's physical tests but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie underwent a surgical procedure in the offseason but has been a regular participant during informal skating sessions at the Capitals training facility in recent days. The 35-year-old's preseason availability is not expected to be threatened and his absence from Thursday's tests is likely just a precaution.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock
Connauton (leg) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Connauton was sidelined to end last season due to a leg injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is in contention for a roster spot, though he's on a two-way deal and will need to prove himself over Cam York to begin the year in the NHL.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster and schedule
New York Rangers Training Camp for the 2022-23 season will commence on Wednesday beginning with player medicals. Head coach Gerard Gallant will really get things going with his first press conference of the season scheduled for 3 PM ET. The team announced that they have invited 66 players to attend...
NBC Sports
Bruins reveal full roster for 2022 training camp
A new NHL season is right around the corner, and the action begins this week when training camps kick off around the league. The Boston Bruins report to camp at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday, with the first-on ice sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The first of the Bruins' six preseason games is Saturday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ready for camp
Smith (knee) is not listed with an injury for the Golden Knights' first day of on-ice activities Thursday. Smith was nearly able to return from a knee injury last season, as it was expected he would play had Vegas made the playoffs. The 31-year-old should be good for a top-six role and second-unit power-play time this year.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Primed for Important Role
Training camp is just around the corner. As players have returned to Boston from their offseason retreats, the buzz around the team has picked up. There is obvious excitement about the return of David Krejci by fans and his probable linemates, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak. Although still injured and out until at least November, hearing Brad Marchand has started his return to the ice along with Matt Grzelcyk is a promising sign that the Boston Bruins will be returning to full health soon. Alongside these storylines, Brandon Carlo has also returned, looking to move past an underwhelming 2021-22 season.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Without recovery timeline
Ellis (pelvis) remains without a clear recovery timeline, Frank Seravalli of DFO reports Tuesday. Ellis was already expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign but this latest news seems even less optimistic for the veteran defender. The Ontario native logged just four games for the Flyers last season and appears no closer to playing in a fifth.
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Bows out for Game 1
Betts is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers will play twice Tuesday, but Betts -- who posted just a .600 OPS over his last 11 games -- will not start both contests. Joey Gallo will man right field for the Dodgers in the first game on Tuesday's slate.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
NHL
Boston Bruins Announce Rapid7 as First-Ever Official Jersey Patch Partner
BOSTON - The Bruins announced today, September 22, a multi-year partnership with Rapid7 as the first-ever official jersey patch partner of the Boston Bruins, the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Boston Bruins and the Official Cybersecurity Partner of TD Garden, beginning with the 2022-23 season. A Boston-headquartered company with locations...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Rejoins big-league club
Kelenic was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 23-year-old was passed up for a promotion when big-league rosters expanded to 28 players at the start of September, but he'll join the Mariners for the last couple weeks of the regular season. Kelenic has appeared in 40 MLB games this year and has a .124/.187/.265 slash line and 38.2 percent strikeout rate, though in his latest stint in the minors he cut his strikeout rate to 15.8 percent and also posted a .950 OPS in 33 games. Whether or not he can transfer that success to the big leagues this time around remains to be seen, but he'll get a look down the stretch for Seattle.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Needs surgery, hopeful for spring
Whitlcok has been shut down from throwing and will require hip surgery next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Per Abraham, the expectation is that Whitlock will be ready for spring training. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings over his final five appearances. Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican noted that Whitlock has looked uncomfortable walking around all season, so he has probably been pitching at less than 100 percent.
