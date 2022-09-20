ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Vogt's primary victory over 24-year Portsmouth NH rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts upheld in recount

By Karen Dandurant, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjkRk_0i2qQbOL00

Democratic state representative candidate Robin Vogt's primary election victory has been upheld in a recount, meaning he has officially defeated longtime Democratic state Rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts.

Vogt had 274 votes to Cali-Pitts' 265 in Rockingham County District 21 representing Newington and Portsmouth Ward 1 in the New Hampshire House. The nine-vote margin of victory for Vogt was upheld in one of 10 recounts held for races around the state Monday, according to the secretary of state's office.

The results means Vogt is likely to be elected as there is no Republican challenger in the Nov. 8 election in the heavily Democratic district. It also means the end of a long run in the House for Cali-Pitts, who was first elected in 1998.

Cali-Pitts said she sent her congratulations to Vogt. She also thanked the citizens of Portsmouth for giving her the honor to serve.

Horrigan's victory in Durham upheld, too

Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Tim Horrigan's primary victory over challenger Peyton McManus was upheld in Strafford County District 10, representing the town of Durham. The recount resulted in Horrigan's margin of victory shrinking to 895-891 (it had been 900-892 in the initial tally).

Horrigan joins three fellow Democrats on the general election ballot for four seats representing Durham. They are incumbent Rep. Cam Kenney, newcomer Loren Selig and incumbent Rep. Marjorie Smith in the heavily Democratic district. The Republican challengers are Bonnie McDermott, Jennifer Betts Olszewski, Tyanne Sylvestre and Clifford E. Zetterstrom.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHPR

When is it 'reasonable' to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask

For nearly all of the past 31 years, Kate Ratta has lived in Hollis. It’s where she registers her car, her dog, and where she thought she was registered to vote. Then a few weeks ago, she got a letter telling her the town was taking steps to remove her from the voter checklist, “that I had 30 days from the date of the letter to prove my domicile status here in Hollis,” she recalled.
HOLLIS, NH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine game warden and dog locate missing New Hampshire woman

A Maine game warden -- with the help of his canine partner -- located a New Hampshire woman missing since yesterday in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick on Thursday morning. According to Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife, South Berwick police found an unattended vehicle at the park at...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newington, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Durham, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Elections
County
Rockingham County, NH
Durham, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Rockingham County, NH
Government
New Hampshire Bulletin

Voters take anger over Gunstock’s closure to the polls

When the county-owned ski resort Gunstock temporarily shuttered last summer, some residents blamed their elected representatives for imperiling the mountain’s future by putting ideology over responsible governance. And many vowed to channel their outrage into the upcoming primary and general elections. It appears they delivered on that promise. The results of Tuesday’s primary will bring […] The post Voters take anger over Gunstock’s closure to the polls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marjorie Smith
ems1.com

With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service

SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'

MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Teens accused of carving race-motivated messages at NH school

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving race-motivated messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens...
WEARE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Democratic Primary#Cali Pitts 265#Portsmouth Ward 1#State#House#Democrats
americanmilitarynews.com

Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled

William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Plaistow, N.H., Declares New Water System Officially Online, Invites Service Connections

Plaistow, N.H.’s municipal water system is officially online and beginning to provide potable water to residential and commercial properties in town. The Board of Selectmen decided by a unanimous vote near the end of August to authorize up to a $5,000 credit towards the charge for new water service connections. To qualify, applications must be approved no later than the end of this year and water service connected by next June 30.
PLAISTOW, NH
NHPR

How some N.H. residents are trying to support family affected by Hurricane Fiona from afar

Ana Colón left Puerto Rico with her family as a kid. Today, she lives in Nashua, but her sister still lives in Ponce, a town in the island's southern region. And for Colón, the last week has been brutal. When she first heard Hurricane Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico, her heart sank. Five years ago, she and her partner were caught up in Hurricane Maria while vacationing on the island; news of the latest storm took her back to the fear she felt out in the rain and thunder.
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMUR.com

Epidemiologist warns that COVID-19 cases aren't declining in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — While many people want to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire's epidemiologist said Wednesday that the virus is still very present in the state and is still deadly. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been declining nationwide in recent weeks, but state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMTW

Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
WCVB

Election officials across Massachusetts bombarded with records requests

BOSTON — The Secretary of the Commonwealth says election officials in Massachusetts are being flooded with conspiracy-filled public records requests regarding the 2020 presidential election. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the local election officials have received hundreds if not thousands of requests about voting machines and communications...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy