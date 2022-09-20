Vogt's primary victory over 24-year Portsmouth NH rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts upheld in recount

Democratic state representative candidate Robin Vogt's primary election victory has been upheld in a recount, meaning he has officially defeated longtime Democratic state Rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts.

Vogt had 274 votes to Cali-Pitts' 265 in Rockingham County District 21 representing Newington and Portsmouth Ward 1 in the New Hampshire House. The nine-vote margin of victory for Vogt was upheld in one of 10 recounts held for races around the state Monday, according to the secretary of state's office.

The results means Vogt is likely to be elected as there is no Republican challenger in the Nov. 8 election in the heavily Democratic district. It also means the end of a long run in the House for Cali-Pitts, who was first elected in 1998.

Cali-Pitts said she sent her congratulations to Vogt. She also thanked the citizens of Portsmouth for giving her the honor to serve.

Horrigan's victory in Durham upheld, too

Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Tim Horrigan's primary victory over challenger Peyton McManus was upheld in Strafford County District 10, representing the town of Durham. The recount resulted in Horrigan's margin of victory shrinking to 895-891 (it had been 900-892 in the initial tally).

Horrigan joins three fellow Democrats on the general election ballot for four seats representing Durham. They are incumbent Rep. Cam Kenney, newcomer Loren Selig and incumbent Rep. Marjorie Smith in the heavily Democratic district. The Republican challengers are Bonnie McDermott, Jennifer Betts Olszewski, Tyanne Sylvestre and Clifford E. Zetterstrom.