Mount Union recital to feature faculty, guests

ALLIANCE − The Performing Arts Department of University of Mount Union is proud to present a Faculty and Guest Artist Recital at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 in Presser Recital Hall in the Cope Music Hall.

The recital will feature Laura (Jurasko) Mason ’09 on piano, Elaine Anderson on cello, Maira Liliestedt on piano and Bohdan Subchak on violin.

Mason received her bachelor's degree in music education from Mount Union and is a licensed Kindermusik educator. She currently works for Kathy’s Music in Pittsburgh, where she serves as director of education and teaches piano, voice, Kindermusik, and musical theater classes.

Anderson is a professor of music at Mount Union, where she teaches cello, chamber music, music theory and arts advocacy classes. She holds a D.M.A. in cello performance from University of Alabama, a M.M. in cello performance and music theory from the Manhattan School of Music, and a B.M. in string education from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Prior to joining the faculty at Mount Union, Anderson performed with several orchestras in the Southeast and held teaching positions in Georgia and Alabama.

Liliestedt received a bachelor of music in piano from Bowling Green State University and master of music and doctor of musical arts degrees from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Currently a professor of music at Mount Union, she also teaches students of various ages in her Keys to Artistry Piano Studio. She regularly performs solo, chamber and concerto repertoire.

A native of Ukraine, Subchak studied at the Kiev College of Music and the Tchaikovsky State Conservatory of Music in Kiev. He played in many symphony orchestras in Ukraine and was a member of the Kiev Chamber Orchestra. He has performed throughout the former Soviet Union, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Canada and Switzerland. He joined the string faculty of Mount Union in 1999.

The program features the sensual tango music of Astor Piazzolla, humorous music dedicated to Victor Borge, a tribute to the Ukrainian people in Skoryk's beautiful Melody for piano trio, and Beethoven's bubbly Piano Trio Op. 1, No. 2.

The faculty recital is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Visual and Performing Arts Office at 330-823-2473.