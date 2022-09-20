ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Competition among linebackers fuels Heath's desire to be best

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iqPa_0i2qQPkV00

HEATH — Kaden Green tied the Heath football team’s single-game record for tackles with 22 against Licking Valley earlier this season, but the junior linebacker knows he might not share a spot atop the leaderboard for long.

Green is a part of a tenacious young linebacker corps that will be leading the Bulldogs’ defense of their Licking County League-Cardinal Division crown. The five-game sprint to the finish starts Friday when Lakewood (0-5) visits.

“It’s not just myself. We all build off each other, and it just happened to be me that had 22 tackles in the game,” said Green, noting classmates Connor Corbett and Paul Gould and sophomore Tannar Patterson. “There are plenty of other guys on the defense that can make plays. We all have a lot of varsity experience underneath our belts.”

Heath’s defense had a rare misstep in last Friday’s 22-11 loss to Zanesville. The Blue Devils were able to overcome an 11-0 deficit in the second half after the Bulldogs (2-3) failed to deliver an early knockout punch in the first.

The youthful Bulldogs have played four consecutive games against bigger schools, which they expect will pay dividends down the stretch.

“Playing these tough teams, there are going to be a lot of close games, a lot of back and forth and a lot of big plays,” Green said. “They will obviously help us prepare to defend our title because we play a pretty hard first five games. … It’s just getting the little things fixed like catching the ball, filling your spots that will carry to us wins in these big games.”

Gould and Patterson made eight tackles apiece with Patterson recording two behind the line against Zanesville. Green and classmate Daylen McIntyre made six apiece.

Corbett and freshman Carter Mason each recovered a fumble. Mason, Patterson and junior Noah Sprague each had a sack.

“You have to tell them to play like you are an upperclassmen. You have to tell them to play with experience,” said Green, who was at the forefront of a wave of talented Heath players to earn significant varsity time during his freshman season. “It will help them in the future. I feel like they are one of us.”

Heath is hoping the second half of the season brings consistent production from an offense on the cusp of taking off. Juniors quarterback Brayden Bayles (759 passing yards, 4 TDs) and receiver Conner Toomey (262 yards receiving, 2 TDs) each are among the Licking County leaders, but the completion percentage sits at just 46%.

The competition certainly has played a role as all five opponents have at least two wins so far, and three are better than .500. All five of the Bulldogs’ games have been competitive into the fourth quarter, a rarity at the high school level.

“That’s what we want,” coach Tim Ward said. “I guess I can’t say nobody, but winning games 50-0 or 50-7, those games aren’t fun. Sure, they are good for stats and kids want to be a part of that sometimes, but that’s not fun to me. Fun games are where you have to lay it on the line for 48 minutes, and you have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and guys next to you and say, ‘Hey, I can pick myself up off the ground, and I can go one more time.’ Those are games where you grow up as an athlete, as a player, as a man.”

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Heath, OH
Sports
City
Heath, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Best#American Football#Bulldogs
NBC4 Columbus

I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Bakeries In Columbus

The quickest way to start craving cupcakes is to follow a whole bunch of bakeries on Instagram. Columbus has a fair share of bakeries and let’s face it, they’re all delicious. The following confectioneries stand out from the rest because, well, just look at these photos! If you weren’t sold on one of these sweet shops before, you will be now.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals

It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
OHIO STATE
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy