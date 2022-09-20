ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Belmont Abbey Rotaract Club students help at Rotary event

By The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVg7M_0i2qQLSp00

Belmont Abbey College Rotaract Club student volunteers played a leading role in preparations for a Learn Rotary summit in Belmont attended by more than 100 Rotarians from 14 North Carolina counties on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The half-day session was conducted at the Kimbrell Campus of Gaston College in Belmont. Rotaract students assisted in setup preparations, greeting guests and staffing the event registration table.

Participating Rotaract Club students were: Co-president and Secretary Emily Helms, Co-president Maggie Stocking, Marketing Director Adrian Skipper and Project Chair Emma Pherson.

Rotaract is the college version of Rotary, and the Belmont Abbey College Rotaract Club is sponsored by the Belmont and Gastonia Rotary Clubs. Belmont Abbey College staff members and Rotaract co-leaders Debbie Windley and Daphne Friday also assisted at the event.

At the summit, Rotarians focused on learning about three topics critical to Rotary success: membership strategies to enhance growth and service, the Rotary Foundation and how lives are changed because of gifts to the Foundation, and the importance of public image and outreach to members and the community. Rotary District 7680 Governor Kamlesh (Kam) Chandan of the Lake Norman-Huntersville Rotary Club presided.

Belmont Rotary Club, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, meets for lunch and a program on local topics each Wednesday, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Belmont. Guests interested in learning more about local businesses and issues and how Rotary serves the community are welcome.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
concordchronicle.net

Concord welcomes a new coffee shop!

Concord has welcomed a new business into the small town: Trail Head Coffee Shop! This small shop offers a new aspect of the town as well as another place for students, friends, and families to hang out. Becky Raut owns this company and has two employees: Jessi and Adia. She...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmont, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
CONCORD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Abbey College#Volunteers#Charity#Learn Rotary#Rotarians#Project Chair#Gastonia Rotary Clubs#Rotaract#The Rotary Foundation#Belmont Rotary Club
WBTV

Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte Stories

City of Belmont’s 2022 Pops Concert Series Starts This Week

Mark your calendar for the return of the Thursday Night Pops concert series! The limited concert series returns to Stowe Park this fall. Bring your family and friends downtown Belmont to shop local, order take-out from one of many downtown restaurants, and enjoy laid-back music in the park. The 2022...
BELMONT, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
country1037fm.com

Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation

I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

More retailers coming to Birkdale Village

Sept. 22. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
corneliustoday.com

New retail additions to Birkdale Village

Sept. 21. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Charlotte Stories

Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte

Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy