6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

How does a backdoor Roth IRA work?

Is your income too high to contribute to a Roth IRA? Don't rule it out yet. By using a backdoor Roth IRA, you can legally get your money into a Roth IRA account each year — no matter how much you make. If you're interested in growing your long-term...
INCOME TAX
#Roth Ira#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Social Security Benefits#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Retirement#Great Investments#Reit
Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

8 Investments Retirees Often Regret

In a general sense, any type of investing is better than none at all. After all, the entire point of investing is to earn more money than you already have. Learn: 6 Types of Retirement Income That...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb

Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Take RMDs on My Inherited IRA and Roth IRA?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks three questions:. "My wife inherited a traditional and a Roth IRA in January 2020 from her mother, who was 92 when she passed. May her memory be a blessing. One, we did not take an RMD [required minimum distribution] in 2020 or 2021. Now the IRS has given its guidance that we have to take an RMD each year. What do we do about 2021? Do I need to take two RMDs in 2022 to make up for it?"
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

6 Best Investments If You Want To Retire Early

For decades, retirement has been thought of as something workers do once they turn 65. The Social Security Administration played a role in this, as it kept “full retirement age” at 65 for decades until it started inching higher to its current 67 for those born in 1960 or later. By those parameters, workers who retired in their 50s were generally considered early retirees.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

How to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k)

It may not be easy to save for retirement without a 401(k), but it's also not impossible. According to a study by the Aspen Institute, 55 million Americans are tasked with that very challenge. Fifty-five million is the number of individuals who have no access to a 401(k) -- which means that they're saving without the benefit of 401(k) perks like automatic payroll deductions, high contribution limits, or employer-funded contributions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

The Benefits of Taxable Retirement Savings

There are essentially three different tax buckets that can be utilized for retirement savings - pre-tax (also known as traditional or tax-deferred), Roth (tax-free), and taxable (brokerage). Most people are well aware of the benefits of saving for retirement in pre-tax retirement accounts, such as a 401(k); they receive a...
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments

Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
REAL ESTATE

