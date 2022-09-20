In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks three questions:. "My wife inherited a traditional and a Roth IRA in January 2020 from her mother, who was 92 when she passed. May her memory be a blessing. One, we did not take an RMD [required minimum distribution] in 2020 or 2021. Now the IRS has given its guidance that we have to take an RMD each year. What do we do about 2021? Do I need to take two RMDs in 2022 to make up for it?"

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO