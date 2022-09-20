ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

ORRVILLE LIBRARY PROGRAMS

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
The following are activities and events are planned at the Orrville Public Library:

Registration for Orrville Public Library’s October Teen Book Box runs through Saturday. Book Boxes are designed for teens in grades 6-12 to help them find something new or different to read. The customized boxes are created from the answers provided on the registration form. Each box will contain two library books, a handful of treats and a couple of trinkets.

Register on on the calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065. The personal Book Box will be available to pick-up the week of Oct. 3.

Plant Exchange

Orrville Public Library will hold a free plant exchange 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Master Gardener Ann McPeek will be on hand to answer plant-related questions.

Basic guidelines for the plant swap are:

  • Any healthy portable plants/bulbs are welcome
  • Label the containers as to type of plant, color, and sun specifications.
  • If you bring a plant that is a rapid spreader, warn the recipients to plant it with caution.
  • Do not bring plants that have disease or insect problems.

For more information call 330-683-1065.

Children’s Crafternoon

Orrville Public Library is holding a monthly Crafternoon for kids in grades 3-6. The next session will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. A fall fingerprint leaf painting is the project.

Registration is required and begins on Monday. Register on the calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Children’s Department at 330-683-1065.

Coffee & Crafts

Orrville Public Library’s monthly craft partnership with the Orrville YMCA continues Tuesday, Oct. 11. Book-themed wreath with fall or Halloween decorations is the project. The free event, for ages 16 and over, will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower-level meeting room at Orrville Public Library.

Registration is required and begins Monday. Register by clicking on the event on the website calendar, www.orrville.lib.oh.us, or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065.

Book Club

Orrville Public Library’s October Book Club will discuss “Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint. Princess Ariadne is from Crete and grows up in a beautiful palace. But something sinister lurks beneath. Will Ariadne sacrifice everything for love? Pick up a copy of the book at the Circulation Desk to find out.

The Book Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Registration is preferred and can be completed by clicking on the event calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065.

“Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict will be discussed Nov. 10.

