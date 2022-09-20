Master Naturalists to host a weekend event perfect for kids and adults!
REMINDER:
The City of Galveston's Parks and Recreation Department has again teamed up with the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, Better Parks for Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, and area Master Naturalists to host a weekend event perfect for kids and adults!
The Parks for Pollinators event this month will create a citizen database of local pollinators observed in Galveston, including butterflies, bees and moths, bats, hummingbirds, and beetles.
Parks for Pollinators is part of a larger campaign hosted through a partnership between the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, which aims to raise public awareness of the pollinator crisis and encourage local action through public parks and recreation.
Pollinators and their habitats not only support biodiversity but build resilient healthy communities by helping fight against climate change, heat island effect, and water quality issues, as well as many other benefits.
Residents can participate in the iNaturalist app on an ongoing basis but are also encouraged to join us on Saturday, September 24 in Menard Park for a demonstration and garden tour.
Where: Menard Park behind McGuire Dent Recreation Center
When: Saturday, September 24, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What: galvestontx.gov/parksforpollinators
