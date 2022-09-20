City of Galveston, Texas - Government

REMINDER:

The City of Galveston's Parks and Recreation Department has again teamed up with the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, Better Parks for Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, and area Master Naturalists to host a weekend event perfect for kids and adults!

The Parks for Pollinators event this month will create a citizen database of local pollinators observed in Galveston, including butterflies, bees and moths, bats, hummingbirds, and beetles.