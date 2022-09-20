ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls man is honored as a Lifetime Achiever for going all out as a local sports announcer and for volunteering

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Menomonee Falls' beloved sports announcer Jerry Mislang is famous for his classy, yet unusual way of calling a high school game.

What high school sports broadcaster announces the names of the cheerleaders and the dance team at the end of a quarter or half?

Who would call the names of the offensive linemen for both teams — even when they don't make any tackles or have other significant stats?

Who would thank the seniors of the opposing team when they end their high school playing careers?

Who would insist that the freshman football team as well as other sports have a sports announcer when most schools don't?

And who would agree to be an announcer for a competitor's high school when they need one?

Not many, except for Mislang.

After making a name for himself for announcing the most popular sports — as well as those not as well known — for nearly 20 years, Mislang has been recognized for his achievements with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation.

The award is given to a person with a "history of diverse volunteer activities and leadership roles that have contributed to the benefit and betterment of the Greater Menomonee Falls area and its citizens," according to the foundation website.

Mislang's volunteer accolades include various emcee and announcing responsibilities at community events, sports outings and school organization events; coaching and managing sports teams and teaching. Mislang was also on the board of the Optimist Club, where he chaired a variety of events since 2010. Mislang has been the treasurer of the Optimist Club since 2020.

"I like to make Menomonee Falls a special place," said Mislang.

Getting started as an announcer

While Mislang was not trained as a sports announcer, he got his start when he would watch football with his family as a child. He said he did not do it to be a showoff, but he "liked being on top of things" and he "liked to talk."

A love of sports, he tried playing football and a few other ones in high school until he came to the realization that "I just was not very good."

But about 20 years ago, he thought it would be fun to announce the football games at the high schoo. He had one burning question for school officials: Why didn't anyone announce the freshman games? He decided to give it a shot himself.

He asked the same question about swim meets. When he learned there was no announcer there either, he offered to do it for free. In fact, Mislang said, about a third of the events at the high school that he announces, he does for free.

From then on, he volunteered at events that usually don't have announcers, such as swimming, freshman and junior varsity games in multiple sports.

If Menomonee Falls is a host for a tournament game, but Menomonee Falls is not playing, Mislang will announce it anyway. And when he does, he makes sure to recognize the seniors who lost, as that is likely the last game they will play in their career.

"I get choked up just thinking about it," he said.

Rick Kohl, who often runs the clock at the events, has known Mislang for 50 years and nominated him for the Lifetime Achievement Award. He praised Mislang's willingness to announce and volunteer for all sports, events and community organizations, at all levels.

"He pays special attention to the players," said Kohl.

'Parents love to hear their kid's name'

When Mislang announces a game, he is often seen frantically looking at the program and for example, muttering, "What can I say about No. 17?" He said that, while he is hopeful the kid makes a play, often if the player is in the vicinity of a key play, Mislang will find a way to announce that player.

"Kids like to hear their name get called," he said. "Parents love to hear their kid's name. I try to get everyone (announced)."

Mislang said that his approach to announcing sets Menomonee Falls games apart from others.

"I have heard (opposing) parents say, 'We just love coming here,'" said Mislang. He added that when he is in the community, people will come up to him, "Aren't you the announcer guy?"

"I get to enjoy kids and also ones from the other teams," said Mislang. "It is fun."

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

