Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
CBS 46
31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest in Piedmont Park Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rap artists Wale and Trina will headline the 31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest Sept. 24. The 5K and festival support 11 Atlanta-based non-profits fighting AIDS in metro Atlanta. Runners can sign up and join a team or create their own to raise money. Check-in...
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
CBS 46
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
CBS 46
Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks released their promotional night schedule for the 2022-23 season, including two Marvel-themed nights, a healthcare appreciation night and Pride night. The schedule kicks off with opening night Oct. 19 where fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of State Farm. The season features three...
CBS 46
Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Atlanta chefs will create dishes inspired by Georgia peanuts during Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week Oct. 4 to 9. During Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week, each chef will create special Georgia Peanut-inspired dishes with ingredients including raw or roasted peanuts, peanut oil, peanut flour, and more. Bastone...
CBS 46
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
CBS 46
‘Bovtiqve Fashion Week’ returns to Atlanta with more events, shows, designers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a successful event in February, Bovtiqve Fashion Week returns to Atlanta on Sept. 21 with fresh ideas, designers, and runway shows. From September 21-25, the creative minds behind the week of events say they are casting a wider net to capture more of what makes the city’s fashion unique.
CBS 46
Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ 6-city book tour
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall. Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Airbnb says house party complaints have dropped 70 percent in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Thursday, regional leaders, real estate professionals, and property owners gathered in downtown Atlanta to discuss the latest regulations surrounding short-term rentals in Atlanta. Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington led the discussion as part of his role with the HOA Alliance. On the panel,...
FodorsTravel
10 Under-the-Radar Things to Do in Atlanta
Looking for a stunning moss-draped waterfall? Yep, you can find that in Atlanta. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream can be found all around the city. There are locations on Atlanta’s Westside and in downtown Decatur that usually have long lines on pleasant afternoons. But here’s a little secret: if you’re craving Brambleberry Crisp and don’t have the patience for a 30-minute queue, there’s another Jeni’s quietly sitting just off bustling Ponce De Leon that mostly goes unnoticed. Simply walk in, grab your cone and go on about your day.
secretatlanta.co
Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House
Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
Kenny Rogers’ estate putting up several items from Sandy Springs home on the auction block
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
spoonuniversity.com
Atlanta's Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants
As a new dog aunt to my roommate's beloved Chiweenie (Chihuahua-Dachshund mix), I've been searching for restaurants in Atlanta with outdoor seating and pet-friendly staff on top of providing a wide selection of food. After much research, I've narrowed it down to three dog-friendly restaurants in Atlanta. #1: Ladybird. Located...
chainstoreage.com
Toro Development’s debut will come at new town center north of Atlanta
The man who directed the development of one of the most highly regarded retail centers in the country—Avalon in Alpharetta—has just unveiled the plans for his new company’s first ground-up mixed-use center. Mark Toro and his Toro Development Company has announced its plans for Medley, a 43-acre...
CBS 46
Atlanta-based artists create ‘Impossible Currency’ pop-up
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artists Kristen Giorgi and Sheyda Mehrara have opened Impossible Currency, a pop-up shop and art studio, in Buckhead Village. Giorgi and Mehrara first met in 2015 through friends in the Atlanta art community and instantly hit it off. They’re both painters who use large strokes and gestures to create complex works.
Comments / 0