Looking for a stunning moss-draped waterfall? Yep, you can find that in Atlanta. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream can be found all around the city. There are locations on Atlanta’s Westside and in downtown Decatur that usually have long lines on pleasant afternoons. But here’s a little secret: if you’re craving Brambleberry Crisp and don’t have the patience for a 30-minute queue, there’s another Jeni’s quietly sitting just off bustling Ponce De Leon that mostly goes unnoticed. Simply walk in, grab your cone and go on about your day.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO