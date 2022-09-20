ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

247Sports

Longview HC John King details type of player Alabama's getting in Jalen Hale

Alabama added its third wide receiver in the class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon in four-star prospect Jalen Hale of Longview (Texas). The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has five-star talent, and has spent time ranked as such in the past. He’s currently considered the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 51 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texans hold prayer vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday many East Texans wore the color blue for #22 and gathered to pray for Troup High School football player Cooper Reid to recover from a severe brain injury. The prayer vigil held on top of a Christus Trinity Mother Frances parking garage embodied the...
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player recovering from surgery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, is in recovery following surgery. According to updates from a Facebook group about Cooper, surgeons removed a new clot and also were able to clean up residual clots as well. Cooper is currently sedated, though at a lower level than in the past. Doctors are also monitoring the pressure levels in his brain.
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
GILMER, TX
tribnow.com

Brahmas fall to Troup in wild Homecoming shootout, 60-56

It was a defensive slugfest in one half, an offensive fireworks show in the second. One team looking for its first win after facing what’s been a gauntlet in the early season run, one team playing with heavy hearts for injured teammate Cooper Reid. In the end, the possible...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler medical school accepting applications

TYLER, Texas — East Texas’ first ever medical school is accepting applications. UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will welcome it’s first class next fall and interviews are happening now. Nearly 4,000 aspiring doctors have applied from across the state. Now, the selection committee has the task...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

1 dead in Texas oil well site accident

HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
HARLETON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newest Rose Complex addition expected to be complete March 2023

Tyler, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler expects the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to be complete by March 2023. The $28 million project will transform the Tyler Rose Complex by adding the city’s new conference center. City officials are excited and say the W.T. Brookshire convention center will be state-of-the-art. “Inside it’s going to […]
TYLER, TX
