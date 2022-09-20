Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Longview HC John King details type of player Alabama's getting in Jalen Hale
Alabama added its third wide receiver in the class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon in four-star prospect Jalen Hale of Longview (Texas). The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has five-star talent, and has spent time ranked as such in the past. He’s currently considered the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 51 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
East Texans hold prayer vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — On Thursday many East Texans wore the color blue for #22 and gathered to pray for Troup High School football player Cooper Reid to recover from a severe brain injury. The prayer vigil held on top of a Christus Trinity Mother Frances parking garage embodied the...
KLTV
Injured Troup football player recovering from surgery
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, is in recovery following surgery. According to updates from a Facebook group about Cooper, surgeons removed a new clot and also were able to clean up residual clots as well. Cooper is currently sedated, though at a lower level than in the past. Doctors are also monitoring the pressure levels in his brain.
Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Tyler ISD reviews its latest safety measures following month into school year
TYLER, Texas — With Tyler ISD a month into the 2022-2023 academic school year, Superintendent Marty Crawford said Wednesday it’s been a good start. “A month into this school year, this one has by far been the best one, out of the nine openings I’ve been associated with Tyler ISD,” he said.
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
Tyler, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tyler. The McKinney North High School football team will have a game with Tyler High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. The McKinney North High School football team will have a game with Tyler High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame
I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tribnow.com
Brahmas fall to Troup in wild Homecoming shootout, 60-56
It was a defensive slugfest in one half, an offensive fireworks show in the second. One team looking for its first win after facing what’s been a gauntlet in the early season run, one team playing with heavy hearts for injured teammate Cooper Reid. In the end, the possible...
Texas Dairy Queens raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
TYLER, Texas — Dairy Queens in Texas are using a social media campaign with the restaurant's iconic ice cream treat to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
UT Tyler medical school accepting applications
TYLER, Texas — East Texas’ first ever medical school is accepting applications. UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will welcome it’s first class next fall and interviews are happening now. Nearly 4,000 aspiring doctors have applied from across the state. Now, the selection committee has the task...
inforney.com
1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
Newest Rose Complex addition expected to be complete March 2023
Tyler, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler expects the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to be complete by March 2023. The $28 million project will transform the Tyler Rose Complex by adding the city’s new conference center. City officials are excited and say the W.T. Brookshire convention center will be state-of-the-art. “Inside it’s going to […]
Great Ideas Here, Mom in Longview, TX Hunts for Volunteer Jobs for 8-Year-Old
After her 8-year-old-daughter express interest in doing volunteer work, one Longview, TX mom took to social media to drum up some ideas and we thought "Hey, there are probably kids all over East Texas that could use these ideas!" Growing up, I took pride in getting my first paper route...
Tyler man known as ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and gang member has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted by a jury of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Evidence presented to the jury said Damonte Shears, 33, ran from a DPS trooper on foot in March 2021 and “discarded […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0