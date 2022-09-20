Read full article on original website
3 best candidates on Nets roster to fill backup PG role behind Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons
As the Brooklyn Nets begin training camp next week, one of several questions continues to be: Who is the roster’s backup point guard?. Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving will shoulder most of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Nets this season. Despite this, Irving has frequently been used off the ball in his last two seasons and Brooklyn will utilize the 6-foot-11 Simmons in a variety of positions. Positionless basketball has become standard in the NBA, but the presence of a floor general remains an important part of orchestrating offenses and controlling games.
NBA Executive Likes Mavs-Suns Trade For Jae Crowder
With just about a week until training camps get underway around the NBA, teams are finalizing their rosters. During camp, teams are permitted to carry up to 20 players but that number needs to be cut down to 15 by the regular season with two additional spots for two-way players.
Magic Starting 5: Aaron Gordon in 'Hot Water'?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat
The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Examining Chet Holmgren's Injury Alongside Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid
Rookie center Chet Holmgren won't suit up for the Thunder this season, but is still slated to become a franchise cornerstone once he returns.
Are The Miami Heat Better With Gabe Vincent At Point Guard Instead of Kyle Lowry?
One NBA exec says the Heat were more effective with Vincent on the court
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
Sixers Tease New-Look Backcourt on Twitter
The Sixers are "loading" up their new-look backcourt, adding excitement for the upcoming season.
Knicks Preseason Profile: Jalen Brunson's Leadership Key to Playoff Run
The New York Knicks might be disappointed that they weren't able to land Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade over the summer, but adding Jalen Brunson in free agency is still a big-time move that shouldn't be overlooked with the season on the horizon. After not even making the Play-In...
Celtics waive veteran forward Bruno Caboclo
The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Boston signed Caboclo to a training camp deal late last month with the expectation he’d compete for a roster spot, so the timing was somewhat surprising. It’s possible the Celtics found a more desirable option, or that Caboclo had a better offer overseas.
AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee
Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition...
Knicks Add Summer Leaguer Quinton Rose To Camp Roster
Rose has spent the last two summers with the Knicks' Sin City developmental group.
