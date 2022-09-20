If you consider your body to be an energy source, it becomes clear why we must replenish our energy each day. Many of us display robotic behavior. We empty the tank and then expect to still be tolerant, patient, and kind to everyone else. Have you ever had back discomfort from bending over backward to aid others? Although it might not physically hurt, repeatedly putting your own needs last has a negative impact on your overall well-being since it causes emotional agony. You should prioritize taking care of yourself instead!

