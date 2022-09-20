Read full article on original website
Related
Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On
sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
psychologytoday.com
The Path to Self-Acceptance
You need to accept your past to forgive yourself. Self-acceptance means owning a mistake and learning from it. Expressing remorse should give way to rebuilding. Learning about yourself leads to being a better person—and so feeling better. At some point, guilt has to stop. We need to accept ourselves,...
Psych Centra
Childhood Emotional Neglect Test
This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Tool for Welcoming Our Feelings
We're often overwhelmed when we don't take the time—or don't know how—to be with our feelings. A process known as R.A.I.N offers a tool for being with our feelings so that we don't feel overwhelmed or debilitated by them. As we recognize and allow our feelings and experience...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?
The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
KevinMD.com
Emotional eating: Why you always want food
An excerpt from How to Lose Weight for the Last Time: Brain-Based Solutions for Permanent Weight Loss. Copyright © 2022 by Katrina Ubell. Reprinted with permission of Balance Publishing. All rights reserved. “I just really like food.”. “Eating at a beautiful restaurant or tasting something different and special while...
psychologytoday.com
There Is No Step-by-Step Formula for Grief
Elizabeth Kübler-Ross was a pioneer in normalizing dying and death. Grief responses vary widely, and no two losses are ever the same; there are many variables that impact a person’s grief response. Grief does not follow a step-by-step formula, but rather grief is an instinctive process that is...
psychologytoday.com
6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips
Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four Red Flags 🚩 You Should Look Out For In A Toxic Boss, According To This Career Coach
"They present a heavy workload as an opportunity or source of motivation." 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩
JOBS・
Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
psychologytoday.com
It's Time for "Loud Leadership"
As the pandemic leaves behind the tenor of crisis, winding down into an endemic phase of vaccine boosters, and attention shifts to new global threats, the workplace—rattled by years of upheaval and economic instability—continues to roil with unpredictability as a young generation of workers seeks out a more comfortable yet elusive reality. Traditional managers, used to expectable norms, are a bit bewildered.
Self-Love As A Daily Therapy
If you consider your body to be an energy source, it becomes clear why we must replenish our energy each day. Many of us display robotic behavior. We empty the tank and then expect to still be tolerant, patient, and kind to everyone else. Have you ever had back discomfort from bending over backward to aid others? Although it might not physically hurt, repeatedly putting your own needs last has a negative impact on your overall well-being since it causes emotional agony. You should prioritize taking care of yourself instead!
Psych Centra
Is Guilt a Natural Aspect of Grief?
Guilt may be a form of self-criticism for not meeting your own expectations and standards, and it may arise when you’re grieving a significant loss. Grief and guilt sometimes go hand-in-hand. But, holding yourself responsible for thoughts or perceived shortcomings can add the burden of guilt and regret to your grieving process.
psychologytoday.com
Embrace Uncertainty to Be Closer to Fine
A 1989 song by the Indigo Girls contains an important key for people to be "Closer to Fine" in life. Many people long for certainty in a dynamic, ever-changing world. This fundamental incongruence is the cause of much unnecessary suffering. Through embracing uncertainty, one can find greater contentment and happiness...
Opinion: The Deception Of Arrogance and the Power Of Kindness and Humility
Years ago, I directed a musical for a local theatre community, spending weeks auditioning countless actors, singers, and dancers of all ages. A diverse group of talented performers gave their all during the process, and of course, I could only narrow it down to a chosen few who would win the various lead and supporting roles. But it soon became clear who would round out the cast.
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
psychologytoday.com
Experiencing Vulnerability as the Path to More You
Vulnerability is not something to reject or run from; experiencing it is the optimal path to growth. Vulnerability is heralded by unrest—a wake-up call that allows us to consciously tune in and soothe the nervous system. When our nervous system settles in moments of vulnerability, we can access adaptive...
psychologytoday.com
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?
Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
Bad boss red flags to spot now before you’re miserable
Few relationships matter more to a worker than the one they have with the person who signs their paychecks. Feeling equal parts supported, challenged, and encouraged by a boss is often the only barrier between staying the course and scoping out Indeed listings. Research from MIT Sloan School of Management found that toxic work culture is the number-one predictor of attrition—more than 10 times as likely to contribute to employee turnover than low compensation. Worse, hostility, discrimination, and bullying are most likely to affect minorities, women, and disabled people.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0