Read full article on original website
Related
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
Long COVID might be a lot more common than we think, as symptoms linger 2 years later for 20% of survivors, new study finds
Protestors march outside the White House to call attention to those suffering from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and long COVID on Sept. 19 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) It’s the question on the mind of millions of sufferers. Less than three years into the pandemic, answers...
MedicalXpress
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
The 4 top omicron symptoms you need to look out for
Here are the top COVID-19 symptoms you need to watch for. What are the top omicron symptoms? How important is the bivalent vaccine? What are the two main symptoms of omicron?
What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?
A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
CDC warns against enterovirus D68: What is it and what are the symptoms?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert concerning a severe respiratory illness associated with enterovirus D68. The CDC said it was notified by health care providers and hospitals in several regions of the country that there was an increase in cases of severe respiratory illnesses where children also tested positive for rhinovirus and/or enterovirus, specifically for enterovirus D68.
topwirenews.com
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC – US News News – Report by AFR
Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the United States could be avoided, a new report by the nation’s top public health agency says, as mothers in the country face a comparatively high mortality rate, especially among Black women. The study analyzed the cases of around 1,000 women who...
Three people have died of an unknown pneumonia in Argentina, with COVID and dozens of other illnesses ruled out
The patients tested negative for COVID, but their chest x-rays looked similar to those of people with the disease, according to health authorities.
CDC warns about enterovirus in kids — and the risk of rare paralysis that can follow
After virtually disappearing for several years amid measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging doctors to be vigilant for a renewed wave of enterovirus D68, or EV-D68 — a viral infection in children that can cause a rare kind of paralysis.
KIDS・
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Consuming too much bad news from doomscrolling can lead to worse physical and mental health, a new study suggests
A study suggested that consuming too much bad news, or doomscrolling, can worsen mental and physical health. Surveying 1,100 US adults, the study suggested that 16.5% had "severely problematic" news consumption. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the practice of doomscrolling has taken off and become a popular term. Tuning out bad...
When Should You See A Doctor For Insomnia?
It's essential to seek a specialist for insomnia at the right time to avoid being sleep deprived and compromising your overall wellbeing and everyday life.
US News and World Report
CDC: Less Than Half of Americans Should be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It
For the first time since May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends that the majority of Americans mask while indoors or consider the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19. Over 44% of the population lives in an area with a medium or high COVID-19...
Washington Examiner
Over 80% of pregnancy-related deaths between 2017-19 were preventable: CDC
More than 84% of pregnancy-related deaths between 2017 and 2019 in the United States were "preventable," while only 15% were nonpreventable, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Maternal Mortality Review Committees, which review deaths that occurred during or within a year of...
What To Know About The Link Between Alzheimer's And COVID-19
If you are an elderly adult who contracted COVID-19, you may be more prone to developing Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study.
Comments / 0