visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Photos: Sweet dogs seeking loving homes in OKC
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KOCO
Judge who is among first Hispanic women to serve role in Oklahoma shares message to future leaders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heather Mendoza Coyle is an Oklahoma native and a graduate of Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. She holds many titles. One of them is judge. "I'm proud to be Hispanic. I'm proud of the morals that my family taught me," Coyle...
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
news9.com
Medical Minute: Weight Loss And Disease
OKLAHOMA CITY - New research shows weight loss surgery may not only help people lose weight. It may also help decrease the risk of diabetes, stroke and cancer. News 9's Robin Marsh has more on research from doctors in Thursday's Medical Minute.
KFOR
OU’s Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education incentive programs
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education at the University of Oklahoma offers future teachers several incentive programs to help pay their way to the classroom. You can find all of the scholarships and benefits on the college’s website.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
News On 6
News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman
The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
city-sentinel.com
OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones to be inducted into African American Educators Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be one of 11 inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) on Friday, September 30. She will be a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame inductees.
Restaurant featuring New Mexican cuisine coming to Britton District
A new restaurant featuring authentic New Mexican cuisine will be opening its doors in the Britton District.
Parlor welcomes two new restaurants to food hall
Visitors to a popular food hall in Oklahoma City now have two new options for delicious food.
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: CDC issues alert for virus with Polio-like symptoms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC issued an alert for a virus that is causing Polio-like symptoms. The Enterovirus is a virus is present in Oklahoma and is giving people who contract it symptoms similar to Polio. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health sits down with Fox 25's Dan...
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
