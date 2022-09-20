ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

Medical Minute: Weight Loss And Disease

OKLAHOMA CITY - New research shows weight loss surgery may not only help people lose weight. It may also help decrease the risk of diabetes, stroke and cancer. News 9's Robin Marsh has more on research from doctors in Thursday's Medical Minute.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OU’s Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education incentive programs

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education at the University of Oklahoma offers future teachers several incentive programs to help pay their way to the classroom. You can find all of the scholarships and benefits on the college’s website.
NORMAN, OK
NewsBreak
Society
Z94

One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
NORMAN, OK

