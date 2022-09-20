ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kent State Coach Names College Football's Most-Talented Team

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis knows his team faces an enormous challenge this Saturday. The Golden Flashes will go into Sanford Stadium to face the Georgia Bulldogs, who have looked virtually unstoppable through three blowout wins. The defending national champions have allowed 10 points all season, with the only touchdown occurring at the end of last weekend's 48-7 victory over South Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska coaching search: CFB insider breaks down 3 options for Huskers

Soon after the season ends, Nebraska will decide on its new head coach, and according to Fox Sports college football commentator Bruce Feldman, he thinks that the Cornhuskers should look at these three candidates. Feldman said on the McElroy and Cubelic Show on WJOX radio out of Birmingham, Alabama, that...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams in Week 3 of college football

No matter which way you choose to look at it, the Oregon Ducks were impressive in Week 3 against the BYU Cougars. Hosting the No. 14 team in the nation is no easy task, and with loads of doubt surrounding them after the abysmal start to the season, the Ducks were able to get a key win on their schedule. More than that, they blew the Cougars out of the water, winning 41-20 in a game where the score could have been much more lopsided had the starting offense stayed in the game rather than being pulled in the middle of...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Football Power Index#College Football Rankings#American Football#Fpi#Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades

One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Venues, dates, TV, NFL: How to assemble CFP expansion puzzle

The College Football Playoff is built to expand. While only three games determine a champion, the current format is seven games: Two semifinals, a title game and four marquee bowls. To convert a four-team playoff into a 12-team version requires four more games and about three more weeks. The four-team...
NFL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to historic football rivalry ending

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have met every season for the past 112 years for the annual Bedlam Series game at the end of the year. But thanks to Oklahoma’s move to the SEC in the next few years, it looks like the iconic college football rivalry will be ending.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

CFB insider thinks Deion Sanders could be ‘interesting’ in SEC

There is a buzz all around Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders again as major college football jobs are opening up almost daily. Two weeks ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost, and Saturday night, Arizona State fired Herm Edwards. Now there is talk that Sanders might be an interesting fit for one particular SEC school: Auburn.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy