Top-5 most watchable college football games of Week 4
Last week was the week that inevitably arrives every September in college football. The weekend when pretenders are exposed, weak links are identified and preseason hype evaporates into thin air. Welcome to Week 4, a darker and bleaker place, sure, but a real one. The big, flashy, made-for-TV non-conference matchups...
Urban Meyer Arizona State football coach speculation returns after Herm Edwards' firing
The Urban Meyer Arizona State football coaching speculation is back. Last month, Dan Patrick speculated that the ASU football team could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Meyer if the former Ohio State and Florida coach decided to get back into coaching (and if the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards).
Kent State Coach Names College Football's Most-Talented Team
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis knows his team faces an enormous challenge this Saturday. The Golden Flashes will go into Sanford Stadium to face the Georgia Bulldogs, who have looked virtually unstoppable through three blowout wins. The defending national champions have allowed 10 points all season, with the only touchdown occurring at the end of last weekend's 48-7 victory over South Carolina.
Why Alex Grinch will not leave USC to become Arizona State's next coach
The 2021 coaching carousel taught me — and a lot of other people who have been following college football for a long time — to never say never. What seemed absolutely ridiculous and highly implausible became reality, and not just once, either. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to coach...
Purdue Pete helmet highlights Purdue's full uniform combination for Week 4 homecoming game
The Purdue Pete helmet is making its debut in Week 4 with the Boilermakers unveiling a unique uniform combination for Week 4 against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Purdue Pete will be on one side of the player’s helmet and the other side will have the player’s number. Purdue...
Nebraska coaching search: CFB insider breaks down 3 options for Huskers
Soon after the season ends, Nebraska will decide on its new head coach, and according to Fox Sports college football commentator Bruce Feldman, he thinks that the Cornhuskers should look at these three candidates. Feldman said on the McElroy and Cubelic Show on WJOX radio out of Birmingham, Alabama, that...
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams in Week 3 of college football
No matter which way you choose to look at it, the Oregon Ducks were impressive in Week 3 against the BYU Cougars. Hosting the No. 14 team in the nation is no easy task, and with loads of doubt surrounding them after the abysmal start to the season, the Ducks were able to get a key win on their schedule. More than that, they blew the Cougars out of the water, winning 41-20 in a game where the score could have been much more lopsided had the starting offense stayed in the game rather than being pulled in the middle of...
Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released after Week 3
With three weeks of college football in the books, Las Vegas oddsmakers suggest three teams have separated themselves in the College Football Playoff national championship race. But that fourth spot seems up for grabs, and VegasInsider listed some interesting contenders in its updated odds — which saw plenty of movement from last week.
2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades
One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
Venues, dates, TV, NFL: How to assemble CFP expansion puzzle
The College Football Playoff is built to expand. While only three games determine a champion, the current format is seven games: Two semifinals, a title game and four marquee bowls. To convert a four-team playoff into a 12-team version requires four more games and about three more weeks. The four-team...
CFB world reacts to historic football rivalry ending
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have met every season for the past 112 years for the annual Bedlam Series game at the end of the year. But thanks to Oklahoma’s move to the SEC in the next few years, it looks like the iconic college football rivalry will be ending.
Brent Venables among Kirk Herbstreit’s best head coaches from week 3
Each week, former Ohio State QB and ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his list of top performing head coaches. For the first time, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables made the cut at No. 5 on week three’s edition of the list. Venables’ placement isn’t the most interesting thing...
CFB insider thinks Deion Sanders could be ‘interesting’ in SEC
There is a buzz all around Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders again as major college football jobs are opening up almost daily. Two weeks ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost, and Saturday night, Arizona State fired Herm Edwards. Now there is talk that Sanders might be an interesting fit for one particular SEC school: Auburn.
Joel Klatt breaks down College Football Playoff advantage between Big 12 vs Big Ten West
One of the great things about college football is that because there are so many teams at the FBS level, sample sizes are small. So, there is debate about who is actually the best. Analysts like Joel Klatt spend the season arguing hypothetical scenarios and debating which team is best. In the College Football Playoff era, this has only been exacerbated.
