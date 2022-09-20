From easy-to-reach falls to worth-it treks. Some of the most glorious nature on earth can be found on the island of Maui. And one of the island’s most alluring attractions is its array of waterfalls, from the miniscule to the majestic. Who could forget the iconic aerial view of Honokohau Falls in Jurassic Park? While Honokohau is inaccessible by foot, there are many other waterfalls that can be enjoyed up close. The island’s main highway, called the Road to Hāna, passes more than 18 waterfalls within 54 miles, which are identified by numbered markers along the route.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO