hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu. The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat
The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured native species. Coping with Chronic Illness: Portrait of Lives with ALS. Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rangers: Please don’t throw your trash in steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t throw your trash or your change into steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. That’s the message rangers have for visitors at the park. The park took to social media Tuesday to share the message ― and posted photos of crews fishing out both...
TripAdvisor Blog
8 stunning waterfall hikes in Maui
From easy-to-reach falls to worth-it treks. Some of the most glorious nature on earth can be found on the island of Maui. And one of the island’s most alluring attractions is its array of waterfalls, from the miniscule to the majestic. Who could forget the iconic aerial view of Honokohau Falls in Jurassic Park? While Honokohau is inaccessible by foot, there are many other waterfalls that can be enjoyed up close. The island’s main highway, called the Road to Hāna, passes more than 18 waterfalls within 54 miles, which are identified by numbered markers along the route.
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
honolulumagazine.com
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii DOT unveils where red light cameras will be installed as part of 2-year pilot
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KHON2
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei. The pedestrian crossing is being built near Maui's newest high school and parents are worried for their child's safety. HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new recruits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It's all to...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
LIST: Food combinations only found in Hawaii
Some say the best food in the world can be found in Hawaii. The islands bring in tropical flavors inspired by the diverse communities that make up the Hawaiian Islands.
KITV.com
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Made for this': 2 contestants with Hawaii ties vying for million-dollar prize on 'Survivor'
The state is confident red light cameras are legal. They’ll likely face legal challenges anyway. Several lawyers say they expect to file legal challenges to the state’s new red light safety camera program. 'Ride of a lifetime': Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak. Updated: 6...
