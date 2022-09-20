ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu. The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo,...
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. Pop up showers...
PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat

The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured native species. Coping with Chronic Illness: Portrait of Lives with ALS. Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard's ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage.
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
8 stunning waterfall hikes in Maui

From easy-to-reach falls to worth-it treks. Some of the most glorious nature on earth can be found on the island of Maui. And one of the island’s most alluring attractions is its array of waterfalls, from the miniscule to the majestic. Who could forget the iconic aerial view of Honokohau Falls in Jurassic Park? While Honokohau is inaccessible by foot, there are many other waterfalls that can be enjoyed up close. The island’s main highway, called the Road to Hāna, passes more than 18 waterfalls within 54 miles, which are identified by numbered markers along the route.
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu

Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...

