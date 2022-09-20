Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Peloton Co-Founders Quit: Is a $3 Billion Fitness App a Stock to Buy?
The connected fitness equipment maker wants to lean more heavily into offering workout classes.
CNBC
Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup
TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
Motley Fool
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way.
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon for Its IPO in 1997, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Buying $10,000 in shares of Amazon when it debuted 25 years ago would have made you wildly rich.
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Amazon's new unit has more than 400 employees, focused on helping engineers avoid rote work
Happy Thursday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting from New York and counting down the seconds until it's Friday. Today, we're kicking things off with my colleague Eugene Kim's look at a (secret) new team at Amazon. Plus, to get us in the (luxury, extremely expensive, utterly unattainable) pre-weekend spirit: We're taking you inside late Microsoft founder Paul Allen's $90 million yacht.
WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon -source
BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, has quit after more than a year with the Meta Platforms-owned (META.O) company to join Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.
There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin.
Motley Fool
This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?
Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now.
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today
The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike spooked Carvana investors. Rising interest rates will result in higher spending costs for potential customers.
New Bombshell Court Filing States That Amazon 'Engaged In Anticompetitive Practices' That Drove Up Prices For Customers
Amazon is coming under fire yet again, as Ars Technica reports, for policies that reportedly forbade its online retailers from selling their products for lower prices on other websites. Critics are noting that this has caused higher prices for its customers for years, rather than allowing markets to determine fairer prices.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today
Nvidia announced some new graphics chips -- and some new prices -- this week. Consumers are wondering why prices are so high, and Nvidia's CEO is blaming the collapse of Moore's Law.
More Antitrust Pain For Amazon, Microsoft And Google: UK Regulator Promises Action
U.K. digital regulator Ofcom proposed investigating digital markets, including cloud computing, internet messaging, and smart devices. Ofcom will first probe whether the so-called hyperscale cloud providers, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp's MSFT Azure, Alphabet Inc' GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud, hampered innovation and growth. Collectively, these three firms...
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Stock Is Jumping Today
The overall stock market bounce today is pulling Invitae's share price higher. Investors appear to be hoping for consistency from the Federal Reserve.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
PayPal is figuring out how to become more efficient after a growth spurt. MercadoLibre looks unstoppable as it rolls out more and more products.
