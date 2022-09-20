Read full article on original website
Mexican actor killed Cuban man. Cultural, class divide raise concerns in a Miami trial
On the surface, the story could be ripped from a telenovela: A wealthy, handsome son of privilege faces justice after killing a poor working man on the street.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition
MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami. Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Photographed For The First Time Since Being Charged With Christian Obumseli's Murder
After being arrested in Hawaii for the alleged murder of her boyfriend last month, 26-year-old Courtney Tailor has been photographed for the first time in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday (September 6). According to TMZ, the model and actress was attending an evidentiary hearing related to the case, dressed in...
Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
Marc Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter, but the Black man was acquitted of murder in a case centering Georgia's controversial Stand Your Ground law. The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Man admits to killing girlfriend and her son, then dismembering them, prosecutors say; grisly scene discovered after girl escapes house
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
TODAY.com
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Hialeah cops fired 122 times in killing motorist. City to pay $500,000 to settle lawsuit
Five years after Hialeah police officers fired 122 bullets at a motorist after a dangerous car chase, the city has agreed to pay $500,000 to his family to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit.
Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video
A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
Military veteran admits to faking own death to escape charges of raping, impregnating 14-year-old stepdaughter
A military veteran and Purple Heart recipient pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to faking his own death in a purported boating accident off the coast of Alabama to escape state charges in Mississippi accusing him of repeatedly raping and eventually impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter. Jacob Blair Scott pleaded...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
California man ordered to stand trial for killing two teenagers in a movie theater
A man charged with fatally shooting two teenagers at a Southern California movie theater during a 2021 showing of "The Forever Purge" was ordered held for trial Friday on two counts of murder. Joseph Jimenez Jr., 21, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court. The murder charges include sentencing enhancements that...
Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Why one of the men wounded in a Miami-Dade triple shooting is the only person charged
The first person taken into custody after Sunday morning’s triple shooting outside the Chicagoan Bar in North Miami-Dade told police that he fired the Diamondback rifle in his hands. But the only person arrested and charged was the person hit by the bullets from that rifle.
Man allegedly admitted to killing girlfriend, her son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A man allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and her son in Alabama. According to The Associated Press, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged in the death of his girlfriend who lived with him and her son. Both bodies were found dismembered in central Alabama. The body parts were discovered in August.
Bond revoked for man accused of killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher
A judge on Wednesday revoked bond for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance and death. In the brief court appearance, the judge noted that while...
One dead in early morning NW Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI - An early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead and investigators looking for answers. According to police, when officers and fire rescue arrived they found the body of a man in the road near NW 68th Street and 18th Avenue. People who were in the area said the man was shot around 4 a.m. Investigators are trying to determine why this man was targeted. They believe there may have been witnesses and they would like to speak with anyone who saw what occurred. Anyone with information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 417-TIPS (8477).
