ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition

MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami.  Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.      On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Alabama Now

Man admits to killing girlfriend and her son, then dismembering them, prosecutors say; grisly scene discovered after girl escapes house

A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Lyle
The Independent

Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video

A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Jury Selection#Road Rage#Mexico#Mexican
insideedition.com

Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her

A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
960 The Ref

Man allegedly admitted to killing girlfriend, her son in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. — A man allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and her son in Alabama. According to The Associated Press, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged in the death of his girlfriend who lived with him and her son. Both bodies were found dismembered in central Alabama. The body parts were discovered in August.
DADEVILLE, AL
CBS News

Bond revoked for man accused of killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher

A judge on Wednesday revoked bond for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance and death. In the brief court appearance, the judge noted that while...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

One dead in early morning NW Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI - An early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead and investigators looking for answers. According to police, when officers and fire rescue arrived they found the body of a man in the road near NW 68th Street and 18th Avenue. People who were in the area said the man was shot around 4 a.m. Investigators are trying to determine why this man was targeted. They believe there may have been witnesses and they would like to speak with anyone who saw what occurred. Anyone with information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 417-TIPS (8477).  
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy