Economy

Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

Social Security's maximum benefit is really hard to qualify for. If you're not able to snag the maximum monthly benefit, you can do other things to generate more retirement income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know

The Social Security Administration will announce the 2023 COLA when September inflation data is available. The COLA is calculated based on the average inflation rate during Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year. The Social Security increase probably won't be as high as earlier predictions but should...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Motley Fool

Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023

Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
BUSINESS
Money

Many Gen Z Workers Plan on Retiring Early — With $2 Million in the Bank

Gen Z has its sights set on an early retirement. A new survey from the financial firm Principal finds that on average, members of Gen Z who are saving aggressively for retirement expect to stop working around age 57. Roughly half of those savers (48%) expect to have nest eggs with more than $2 million by the time they retire.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Deciding The Best Time To Retire

Choosing when to retire is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. People typically do so when they’re older, but not every retiree is considered a senior citizen. As a result, some people retire earlier than the recommended age and may not get all the benefits, while those who retire later will likely get a better payout but will have to work additional years.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE

