Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?
Social Security's maximum benefit is really hard to qualify for. If you're not able to snag the maximum monthly benefit, you can do other things to generate more retirement income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know
The Social Security Administration will announce the 2023 COLA when September inflation data is available. The COLA is calculated based on the average inflation rate during Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year. The Social Security increase probably won't be as high as earlier predictions but should...
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
Spoiler: It's not nearly enough.
Dear Penny: Why Can’t I Claim My Dead Husband’s Social Security?
My husband passed away two years ago. This year, I turned 60 and was under the impression I would be eligible for his benefits. When I called Social Security, they told me that I made too much money and short of quitting my job or retiring, I was not eligible to receive his benefits.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Widowed? Don't Leave This Free Social Security Money on the Table
There's a little-known way for surviving spouses to get more in benefits.
Motley Fool
Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023
Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
8 Things Retirees Spend Too Much Money On
If you've set yourself up financially well for retirement, congratulations! You can now reap the fruits of your career and be rewarded for your diligent efforts to save and invest. And while you...
Many Gen Z Workers Plan on Retiring Early — With $2 Million in the Bank
Gen Z has its sights set on an early retirement. A new survey from the financial firm Principal finds that on average, members of Gen Z who are saving aggressively for retirement expect to stop working around age 57. Roughly half of those savers (48%) expect to have nest eggs with more than $2 million by the time they retire.
ValueWalk
Deciding The Best Time To Retire
Choosing when to retire is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. People typically do so when they’re older, but not every retiree is considered a senior citizen. As a result, some people retire earlier than the recommended age and may not get all the benefits, while those who retire later will likely get a better payout but will have to work additional years.
Retirees Reveal the 5 Worst Purchases They Ever Made
Buyer's remorse can happen at any point in our lives including during retirement years. Amid the current inflationary period, many retirees are trying to be mindful with their money. Certain...
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Social Security retirees are expected to see the largest increase to their 2023 benefits in decades.
How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement...
This side hustle could earn retirees up to $225 an hour – see how to get started
BEING able to live off retirement savings and benefits only isn't the case for millions of retirees. Money troubles don't end at retirement, and for many retirees, the issues can get even worse. While working longer to save up more can provide larger benefits, it isn't a viable option for...
3 Good Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401k
Despite what you may have read, it might not be necessary to max out your 401(k) contributions.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
