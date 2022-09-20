ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 Tries Out State Fair Rides

At the Oklahoma State Fair, plenty of food and attractions are definitely drawing crowds, but the real fun is the rides. Follow News 9's Own Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones as they give the fair rides a go. Interested in seeing the News 9 team? Come stop by our booth...
Kiss The Pig Standings As Of Sept. 22, 2022

So far our viewers have raised almost $4,000 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Right now, our evening team is in the lead with just over $2,000! The morning team is currently sitting at just over $1,700. Stop by our...
Amazing Oklahomans: Ruby Wilson

Our Amazing Oklahoman Wednesday is Ruby Wilson. Ruby has been volunteering with Integris in Enid since 2018. At 102 years old, Ruby has put in thousands of hours crocheting blankets and caps for babies and cancer patients.
Oklahoma Film Being Filmed With ‘988’ Partnership

The film industry continues to boom in Oklahoma with various movies being filmed all over the state. A film called “What Rhymes With Reason” is being filmed at Jones High School. "If you like ‘The Goonies,’ you like the adventure," actor Mark Dvornik, who stars in the film,...
Amazing Oklahomans: Sophie Deng

Tuesday's Amazing Oklahoman is a nationally recognized musician while still working on her high school diploma. Stillwater sophomore Sophie Deng is the only Oklahoman to be invited to the National Youth Orchestra in New York City. She's been studying cello since she was 4 years old.
News 9 Taste-Tests New Additions To The Fair Food Palate

Funnel cake, corn dogs, and as much corn as you can eat, the food at the Oklahoma State fair is hard to beat. The gates at the state fair open at 10 a.m., but many vendors are out there well before that preparing all the food. Interested in seeing the...
News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
TRIO Oklahoma Hosts Golf Tournament Fundraiser

TRIO Oklahoma is hosting a golf fundraiser Sept. 26th to fundraise for patients awaiting organ transplants. The tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at OakTree Country Club in Edmond. Leaders with TRIO Oklahoma are working to connect more transplant patients from across the state. Their mission is to...
Oklahoma AG Announces Recipients For 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grants

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor announced recipients for the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grants Wednesday afternoon. Fifty-eight law enforcement agencies will receive a combined $2 million dollars in order pay for costs including overtime pay for officers, updating technology and paying for new resources. O'Connor was joined Wednesday at Oklahoma City...
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
Cold Front Approaching, But Heat Still Lingers

A cold front arrives just in time for the first day of fall. This front moves in tomorrow night and we will feel the impacts on Thursday. Looking for upper 90s and low 100s today. Sunny skies expected with southwest winds. Tomorrow record highs are in jeopardy as well. This...
Piedmont Sixth Grader Makes Amazing Catch Against Rival Stillwater

No matter the level of football, rivalries run deep. Making a massive play against your hated foe? Now that’s one of the best feelings in the world. Like every other football team, the kids on the Piedmont sixth grade team work really hard. “They’re leaders on the team, they...
Man Accused Of Murder In Alabama Arrested In Tulsa

Tulsa's U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a murder suspect from Alabama. According to authorities, Lewis Barnett is accused of shooting and killing a man on Sunday, September 11th in Montgomery, Alabama and dumping the victim's body in the marsh. U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested Barnett...
Stabbing Suspect Injured In OKC Police Shooting Wednesday Night

Oklahoma City Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night when officers said the suspect they were pursuing pulled out a weapon. Police said they were on the scene of a stabbing near Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue when they received another call that their suspect was now across the city near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue.
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Grady Co. Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss In Triple-Murder Case

A Grady County judge denied Lawrence Anderson's request to drop his charges for a triple-murder he is accused of committing in February of 2021. Anderson's attorney had filed a motion to dismiss, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on McGirt v. Oklahoma. The ruling reaffirms that crimes committed by Native Americans in "Indian Country" are to be tried by tribal or federal courts, rather than the state.
Oklahoma Company Develops New Unleaded Aviation Fuel

The FAA's recent approval of a new, cleaner fuel type has huge implications across the country, especially in Oklahoma. Aviation is Oklahoma's second top industry, after oil and gas. The fuel change will have a big impact here. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live to explain.
