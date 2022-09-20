Read full article on original website
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills: Dane Jackson released from hospital, no major injury
The Buffalo Bills provided a fantastic update relating to cornerback Dane Jackson. The team announced that Jackson was released from the the hospital and indicated he had “no major injury” relating to his neck or spine. The update everyone watching was hoping to hear after Buffalo’s 41-7 win...
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out […] The post Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns...
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has […] The post Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Report: Titans fear Taylor Lewan is out for the season
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the team reportedly fears it has lost Lewan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The news comes from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, who...
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Bills challenge, Hill/Waddle, Tua, more
There’s no more difficult opponent on the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule than the Buffalo Bills, who visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospitalized During Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary neck injury on Monday night when the team was taking on the Tennessee Titans. Right before halftime, Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks when he was hit by teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson's neck was bent backward when he was hit by Edmunds, leading him to remain on the turf for about a minute before an ambulance was called onto the field, per CBS Sports.
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money this offseason to attempt and create a Super Bowl contender. They were coming off a season in which they reached the playoffs for just the second time in the last decade. Offensively, they are chalk full of talent, led by QB Derek Carr. The Raiders have […] The post 2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach
There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers defense hit with brutal Akiem Hicks injury update
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 despite all of the issues they have faced. If they want to remain unbeaten, they have a stiff challenge ahead of them. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are coming to town this weekend. The Buccaneers are already decimated by injury and things got even worse on Tuesday. […] The post Buccaneers defense hit with brutal Akiem Hicks injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
