Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
WJFW-TV
Portage County investigating suspicious death
BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/26/22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
WSAW
Arrest warrant issued after Clintonville carjacking
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly Michigan man was carjacked at a gas station in Clintonville Tuesday. A felony arrest warrant is issued for Seth Genereau, who police say arrived at the gas station in a different stolen car. Clintonville police say Genereau stole a 1965 red Ford from Hortonville....
wxpr.org
Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death
A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County court yesterday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A judge set 41-year-old John Lahti’s bond at $500,000, the harshest bond allowable for that charge. Police say Lahti...
Deal reached in case against Wausau man man accused of abusing toddler
A Wausau man accused of abusing a child who suffered a severe injury and nearly died while in his care will avoid a trial after a plea agreement was reached this month, court records show. Aaron Radtke, 24, faces charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of first degree recklessly endangering...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two sisters, 17 and 24 years old, are in the Racine County jail accused of driving over 100 miles per hour and leading officials on a high-speed chase. Seventeen-year-old Nevaeh Spruce appeared in Racine County court Tuesday afternoon on a charge of fleeing/eluding an officer,...
WSAW
Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person found in a corn field on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious. Around 3 p.m. Sept. 21, dispatch received a call from a farm...
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, Sept. 19-20
Agonizing adolescence: Police were called to ben Franklin Jr. High at 10:28 a.m. when a student was reported having walked away from the sch...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
After latest arrest, Wausau father accused in son’s overdose death reaches plea deal
A Wausau father accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs to his son and girlfriend has reached a plea agreement on homicide charges, weeks after he was found unresponsive in his home and brought to jail on bail jumping charges. Roderick H. Schultz, of Wausau, was formally charged July...
merrillfotonews.com
8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident
Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
Wausau man sentenced on federal drug charges
A Wausau man was sentenced this week in federal court on drug distribution charges that stemmed from a seizure of thousands of doses of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Jacob Ring, 31, was arrested in August 2021 and charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with multiple felony charges including possession...
WSAW
Wiper fluid mist was motive in alleged road rage case
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 56-year-old Wausau man is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety and disorderly conduct after he’s accused of pointing a gun at another driver. Todd Pranke is free on a $10,000 signature bond. The incident began around noon on Saturday. Court documents state...
wxpr.org
Wausau man sent to federal prison on meth charge
A Wausau man will serve seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin says 31 year old Jacob Ring was sentenced yesterday in Federal Court. Ring’s seven year prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. Ring...
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Names released in fatal weekend crash
Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
