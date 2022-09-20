Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi drops truth bomb on returning in regular season
As the New York Yankees continue to inch closer to clinching the American League East, they will have to finish regular season play without Andrew Benintendi. Ahead of the Yankees’ home series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Benintendi shared an update on his hand injury, where he noted that it is “safe […] The post Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi drops truth bomb on returning in regular season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Great Maury Wills, Former NL MVP, Dies at 89
He spent 12 of his 14 big-league seasons with Los Angeles, and was a member of three World Series championship teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will begin an intense four-game series on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup
The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61
On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Thursday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will sit on the bench after Stone Garrett was picked as Arizona's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Carroll has produced a 6.4% barrel rate and a...
1 Bucks player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The center position appears to be the most seasoned for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the 2022-23 season. They have Brook Lopez along with veteran Serge Ibaka, youngster Sandro Mamukelashvili, and even Bobby Portis can spot minutes at the 5. Many expect the Bucks to open the season with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Recap: More Dodgers Errors Result In Doubleheader Split With Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame sloppy defense in the first game of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks but were done in by four errors en route to a 5-2 loss in the nightcap at Dodger Stadium. Tyler Anderson went six innings in his return from the paternity list without...
Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers 2022 season has gotten off to a decent start. They overcame the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 before coming up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. With their Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars right around the corner, we decided to lay out our Chargers Week 3 bold predictions.
Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves
The Atlanta Braves have followed up their 2021 World Series campaign with an even better 2022 regular season. That’s despite all of the injuries to the starting rotation. Over the last month, there had been reports that former ace Mike Soroka could return to the team this year with the playoffs looming. On Thursday, Braves […] The post Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros
There are few things in life that would make someone tear up more than the appreciation of thousands of people who acknowledge just how much you’ve been through in life. It’s not the easiest to battle any kind of sickness, but for Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn’t just […] The post Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0