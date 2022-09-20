ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run

The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi drops truth bomb on returning in regular season

As the New York Yankees continue to inch closer to clinching the American League East, they will have to finish regular season play without Andrew Benintendi. Ahead of the Yankees’ home series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Benintendi shared an update on his hand injury, where he noted that it is “safe […] The post Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi drops truth bomb on returning in regular season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup

The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61

On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Thursday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will sit on the bench after Stone Garrett was picked as Arizona's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Carroll has produced a 6.4% barrel rate and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers 2022 season has gotten off to a decent start. They overcame the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 before coming up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. With their Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars right around the corner, we decided to lay out our Chargers Week 3 bold predictions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves

The Atlanta Braves have followed up their 2021 World Series campaign with an even better 2022 regular season. That’s despite all of the injuries to the starting rotation. Over the last month, there had been reports that former ace Mike Soroka could return to the team this year with the playoffs looming. On Thursday, Braves […] The post Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros

There are few things in life that would make someone tear up more than the appreciation of thousands of people who acknowledge just how much you’ve been through in life. It’s not the easiest to battle any kind of sickness, but for Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn’t just […] The post Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
