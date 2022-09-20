Trolley Museum to dedicate mural

Russell Williams and mural artist Heather Herindeen discuss plans for the wall at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in June 2022. (Debbie Williams)

EAST WINDSOR — A mural completed over the summer at the Connecticut Trolley Museum will be dedicated in October.

The ceremony for the “Instagrammable” mural will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 during the museum’s annual pumpkin patch event.

The mural was created as part of a collaboration with the museum, the East Windsor Arts and Culture Committee, and RiseUP for Arts. RiseUP for Arts supports artists, cities, and nonprofits to help beautify communities.