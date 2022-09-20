“Kim’s Convenience” producer Thunderbird Entertainment Group has appointed Nelson Huynh as director of distribution sales. Huynh will license Thunderbird’s animated and live-action kids series from Atomic Cartoons and primetime scripted series to broadcasters and streamers with a focus on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia. Reporting to Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products, he will also work to secure commissions, pre-sales and co-productions for new series from Thunderbird’s animated, scripted and unscripted (from in-house production banner Great Pacific Media) series production divisions. In addition, Huynh — who will be based in Toronto — will represent Thunderbird...

