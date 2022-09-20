Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Showers stick around a bit longer
We will stay breezy Tuesday night, with lows the in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Our temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and our chance of rain will increase. Showers are expected to stay with us through Wednesday night and may stretch into Thursday morning. We will, however, see clearer skies and highs will be modestly warmer. Sunny skies will stick around Friday and through the weekend. A very gradual warming trend will have us back into the low 80s Sunday and the mid-80s Monday.
KTVZ
Deschutes Water Bank, in second year, seeks to ease water shortages for junior irrigators, rivers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes River Conservancy, in partnership with the Central Oregon Irrigation District and North Unit Irrigation District, is continuing its 2022 Deschutes Water Bank Pilot Program. The program is a local, flexible and voluntary water management tool, which allows for the easier movement of water to meet farmer and river needs in times of scarcity.
KTVZ
Oregon students’ math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic, new state test results show
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said Thursday. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the...
KTVZ
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
KTVZ
Ex-California investment company head charged with fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who ran two California-based investment companies and frequently appeared as a TV financial news analyst has been charged with securities fraud for allegedly bilking clients out of millions of dollars. James McDonald Jr. was charged Wednesday. Authorities say the former Arcadia resident is believed to be in hiding. McDonald ran two Southern California-based investment companies. Authorities claim that in 2020, his clients lost up to $40 million when his risky short-selling positions backfired. Authorities allege that McDonald concealed the massive losses from later clients and used some of their investment money for personal expenses, spending some of it at a Porsche dealership and on a website that sells designer menswear.
KTVZ
Oregon AG warns of scammers trying to capitalize on student loan forgiveness
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is issuing a new warning about student loan scams. Unfortunately, scams are popping up in the aftermath of the exciting recent changes to federal student loan programs, like the White House’s recent announcement on loan forgiveness, the federal student loan payment pause that ends December 31, 2022, and the limited waiver opportunity for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.
