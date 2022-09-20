Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen Walters
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
tmpresale.com
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven Nov 10th, 2022 – presale password
TMPresale.com has just listed the newest Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night presale password!!. During the Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to buy tickets before the public 🙂. You may never have another opportunity to attend The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night’s show in New...
iheart.com
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update!
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update! Listen here as Renee chats with the co-founders of this exciting event happening this weekend in CT!!!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft breweries, a variety of wines and spirits, and much more for one unforgettable weekend in Fairfield County. From seeing your favorite band perform live, to relaxing with a cold beer at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, or sipping a glass of wine in the Seaside Wine Grove, there is something for everyone at the fest.
newhavenarts.org
At Long Wharf, An Intimate Invitation To Jelly's Judgment Day
Bryan Terrell Clark as Jack the Bear and Sydney James Harcourt as Jelly Roll Morton. Jeremy Daniel Photo. The Chimney Man launched the musical with a chilling cackle and the conviction of a preacher. As the piano sang an eerie tune, he spoke of people torn from their homeland, their pain a story told in music. He called upon messengers—Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington—and then collapsed the thread with a rousing declaration.
She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal on LIVE TV
Congratulations to PIX11’s Michelle Ross! She was doing a live interview when her FDNY boyfriend and family members surprised her in Battery Park on Wednesday. Spoiler alert: she said yes. Watch the moment Robert Tilearcio Jr. popped the question.
Winners! Lottery tickets worth more than $100k sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday was a very lucky day for some in New York. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased, a Take 5 ticket worth $18,230.50 was purchased and three Take 5 tickets worth $12,037.50 were purchased. Together, they add up to $104,343 in lottery winnings for the Sept. 21 drawings. The third-prize […]
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
zip06.com
Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia
Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays […]
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Register Citizen
Stamford time capsule reveal 'da bomb' for former Dolan students 25 years later
STAMFORD — When she was a seventh grade student at Dolan Middle School 25 years ago, Jenna Goldstein wrote a letter to a future student at the school and thoughtfully added a glossary of slang words from back in the day at the end. Among the entries were a...
Not everyone in N.J. is against NYC’s congestion pricing plan
With a Friday deadline looming for the close of an extended public comment period on New York’s congestion pricing plan to toll drivers traveling below 60th Street in Manhattan, advocates from eight organizations said the controversial plan will help New Jersey commuters. Representatives from transit advocates to safe streets...
heystamford.com
Mangia! That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns for 2022! Here’s What You Need to Know
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest is back for Columbus Day Weekend. That’s Amore Italian Fest will take place in a new home this year, Mill River Park on...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street
ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
NJ.com
