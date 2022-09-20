ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

iheart.com

Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update!

Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update! Listen here as Renee chats with the co-founders of this exciting event happening this weekend in CT!!!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft breweries, a variety of wines and spirits, and much more for one unforgettable weekend in Fairfield County. From seeing your favorite band perform live, to relaxing with a cold beer at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, or sipping a glass of wine in the Seaside Wine Grove, there is something for everyone at the fest.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
newhavenarts.org

At Long Wharf, An Intimate Invitation To Jelly's Judgment Day

Bryan Terrell Clark as Jack the Bear and Sydney James Harcourt as Jelly Roll Morton. Jeremy Daniel Photo. The Chimney Man launched the musical with a chilling cackle and the conviction of a preacher. As the piano sang an eerie tune, he spoke of people torn from their homeland, their pain a story told in music. He called upon messengers—Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington—and then collapsed the thread with a rousing declaration.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia

Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
MADISON, CT
