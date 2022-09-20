ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is the 10th Anniversary of National Voter Registration

By Contributed
 2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, AL— The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office joins fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) to encourage citizens to participate in National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day began in 2012 and is celebrated every September as a non-partisan means to encourage voter participation. Volunteers and organizations from across the country are working in a coordinated effort to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities.
National Voter Registration Day has been credited with the registration of nearly 4.7 million voters across the United States.

Eligible Alabamians can register to vote by visiting AlabamaVotes.gov , downloading the mobile app “Vote for Alabama,” or contacting their county board of registrars office. The deadline to register to vote before the 2022 General Election is October 24, 2022.

To learn more about how to access valuable information, resources, and tools, visit AlabamaVotes.gov . Individuals should always obtain their election information and resources from trusted and official sources.

If you have any questions or detect incorrect election information, please contact our Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

