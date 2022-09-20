ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Marlboro blanks Howell - Boys soccer recap

Trevor Barrett scored a first half goal and that was all Marlboro needed as it was able to secure a shutout victory over Howell in Marlboro. Ryan Cohen was credited with the assist on the goal that gave Marlboro (3-2) the lead. Howell (5-2) was strong defensively as well but...
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops Cedar Grove for 4th shutout

Junior Eddie Krupski scored twice to lead Seton Hall Prep, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove. Seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski each had two assists for Seton Hall Prep (5-1), which recorded its fourth shutout. Senior Joaquin Niehenke, junior Whye Li Ong and sophomores Lucas Mendes and Daniel Ariza had a goal apiece.
Bloomfield tops Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Christopher House had six saves to get the shutout as Bloomfield defeated Glen Ridge 2-0 in Glen Ridge. Bloomfield (2-4) held a 1-0 lead over Glen Ridge (3-3) at the half and was able to get the win despite the shots being even at 6-6. Alex Capet and Perry Kostidakis...
Seneca over Paul VI - Girls soccer recap

Ava Palladino scored one goal and dished out an assist as Seneca held on for a 2-1 victory over Paul VI in Seneca. Julia Rath made eight saves for Seneca (3-2) and kept Paul VI (3-2) off the scoreboard in the second half. Mason Laarcamp found the back of the...
Watchung Hills over Phillipsburg- Boys soccer recap

Alexander Carnevale and Alexander Kotar each scored for Watchung Hills in a 2-1 win over Phillipsburg in Warren. Carnevale and Kotar each scored in the first half for Watchung Hills (2-3). Shane Aufschlag scored the lone goal for Phillipsburg (0-5-1) in the second half. Nathan Wilde made 10 saves for...
Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap

Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
Audubon over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap

Kaine Ugonna-Ufere finished with one goal and one assist as Audubon got an overtime goal to clinch a 2-1 victory over Collingswood in Collingswood. Tyler Wiltsey added a goal for Audubon (5-1) while Gabe McCracken made five saves. John Lara scored a first half goal to put Collingswood (1-6) on...
Boys soccer: Sayreville squeezes by J.P. Stevens

Sayreville clawed back twice to equalize and eventually squeeze by J.P. Stevens 3-2 in Edison. Junior Aaron Bansal gave J.P. Stevens (2-3-1) the 1-0 lead in the first half, with an assist by junior Aleksey Sergeev. Senior John Kovalchuk equalized in the second half off an assist by senior Kofi...
