Read full article on original website
Related
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Sept. 21, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Marlboro blanks Howell - Boys soccer recap
Trevor Barrett scored a first half goal and that was all Marlboro needed as it was able to secure a shutout victory over Howell in Marlboro. Ryan Cohen was credited with the assist on the goal that gave Marlboro (3-2) the lead. Howell (5-2) was strong defensively as well but...
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops Cedar Grove for 4th shutout
Junior Eddie Krupski scored twice to lead Seton Hall Prep, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove. Seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski each had two assists for Seton Hall Prep (5-1), which recorded its fourth shutout. Senior Joaquin Niehenke, junior Whye Li Ong and sophomores Lucas Mendes and Daniel Ariza had a goal apiece.
Shawnee remains undefeated after rout of Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Shawnee continued its winning ways when Moorestown came to Medford as the Renegades easily cruised to a 4-0 victory on the back of two goals and two assists from Mackenzie McCready. McCready has been a key contributor for Shawnee (6-0) so far this year. She has at least one point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomfield tops Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Christopher House had six saves to get the shutout as Bloomfield defeated Glen Ridge 2-0 in Glen Ridge. Bloomfield (2-4) held a 1-0 lead over Glen Ridge (3-3) at the half and was able to get the win despite the shots being even at 6-6. Alex Capet and Perry Kostidakis...
Cherry Hill West edges Holy Cross Prep - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Erdman finished a pass from Reilly McGlinn as Cherry Hill West won at home, 1-0, over Holy Cross Prep. Abigail Leporati made six saves for the shutout for Cherry Hill West (4-3), which led 1-0 at halftime. Holy Cross Prep is now 6-1. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Seneca over Paul VI - Girls soccer recap
Ava Palladino scored one goal and dished out an assist as Seneca held on for a 2-1 victory over Paul VI in Seneca. Julia Rath made eight saves for Seneca (3-2) and kept Paul VI (3-2) off the scoreboard in the second half. Mason Laarcamp found the back of the...
Watchung Hills over Phillipsburg- Boys soccer recap
Alexander Carnevale and Alexander Kotar each scored for Watchung Hills in a 2-1 win over Phillipsburg in Warren. Carnevale and Kotar each scored in the first half for Watchung Hills (2-3). Shane Aufschlag scored the lone goal for Phillipsburg (0-5-1) in the second half. Nathan Wilde made 10 saves for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robbinsville prevails in 2OT against Hightstown - Girls soccer recap
Emily Morgan finished with one goal and two assists as Robbinsville scored in double overtime to notch a 4-3 victory over Hightstown in Robbinsville. There was plenty of back-and-forth action in this one. Hightstown (5-2) led 2-1 at halftime but Robbinsville (5-2) was able to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Freehold Township over Middletown North - Boys soccer recap
Jake Visco scored in overtime off an assist from Tyler Santos to lift Freehold Township to a thrilling 1-0 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Freehold Township won its fifth straight game and improved to 5-1.
Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
Russomanno’s hat trick leads Cranford past Summit - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored three goals as Cranford rolled in the second half to a 4-0 victory over Summit in Cranford. Russomanno now has 10 goals on the season. Summit (2-4-1) stayed within range over the first 40 minutes but Cranford (4-2-1) scored three goals in the second half to pull away.
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Dillan Sorino netted a pair of goals and Danielle Leber had a goal and two assists to lead Camden Catholic to a 3-1 home win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Caley Maher added an assist and Hailey Luczak made three saves to help Camden Catholic improve to 2-3-1.
No. 19 Gill St. Bernards over North Hunterdon- Boys soccer recap
Michael Taliano scored the go-ahead goal in the second half for Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-0 win over North Hunterdon in Gladstone. Alex Chyzowich had the assist on Taliano’s goal for Gill St. Bernard’s (5-1). Dan Scali also scored, while Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Syracuse with second half comeback, Timpanogos takes down Alta
Check out Utah high school girls soccer Thursday highlights.
Audubon over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap
Kaine Ugonna-Ufere finished with one goal and one assist as Audubon got an overtime goal to clinch a 2-1 victory over Collingswood in Collingswood. Tyler Wiltsey added a goal for Audubon (5-1) while Gabe McCracken made five saves. John Lara scored a first half goal to put Collingswood (1-6) on...
College Achieve Central Charter over Morristown-Beard - Boys soccer recap
Yostin Garcia snapped a 3-3 tie in overtime to lift College Achieve Central Charter to an exciting 4-3 win over Morristown-Beard in Plainfield. John Sic scored and registered two assists, while Jeffrey Arias and Elmer Chiquillo also scored in the victory. College Achieve Central Charter stayed unbeaten at 4-0 and...
Boys soccer: Sayreville squeezes by J.P. Stevens
Sayreville clawed back twice to equalize and eventually squeeze by J.P. Stevens 3-2 in Edison. Junior Aaron Bansal gave J.P. Stevens (2-3-1) the 1-0 lead in the first half, with an assist by junior Aleksey Sergeev. Senior John Kovalchuk equalized in the second half off an assist by senior Kofi...
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Rumson-Fair Haven over Holmdel - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Steets scored one goal and assisted on the other to lift Rumson-Fair Haven to a 2-0 win over Holmdel in Rumson. Ella Mason also scored and Stella Saad had an assist in the win.
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0