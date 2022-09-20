ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?

The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
Manasquan edges Ocean Township - Girls soccer recap

Talia Blum brought the golden goal while Kali Saito struck first as Manasquan won at home, 2-1, over Ocean Township. Gia Restivo saved five shots to preserve the win for Manasquan (6-2), which scored twice in the second half. Abigail Desmarais briefly knotted the score at 1-1 for Ocean Township...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Howell edges Marlboro - Girls soccer recap

Madelyn Roberto knocked in the game-winner after Riley Borenstein scored as Howell won at home, 2-1, over Marlboro. Unbeaten Howell (6-0-1) played to a scoreless tie at halftime before taking a 2-0 lead after the break. Afterwards, Carly Guzzardo connected for Marlboro (1-2-1) to make it a close game. “The...
HOWELL, NJ
Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap

Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
JEFFERSON, NJ
No. 7 Christian Brothers over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Will Thygeson scored two goals and had an assist as Christian Brothers, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 4-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Dylan Millevoi added a goal and an assist, Logan Szuwalski also scored and Dimitry Corba added two assists as Christian Brothers extended its winning streak to six and improved to 6-1.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wood-Ridge over Lodi Immaculate - Girls soccer recap

Fiona Helly and Lia Russo finished with one goal and one assist each as Wood-Ridge used a big second half to roll to a 3-0 victory over Lodi Immaculate in Wood-Ridge. The Blue Devils (3-3) scored all three goals in the second half. Isabella Drotos found the back of the net to give Wood-Ridge some insurance.
LODI, NJ
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 20: Upsets lead to chaos, turn rankings upside down

The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide landscape has changed in a hurry and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
SOCCER
Hanover Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Val Della Grazia scored a pair of goals as Hanover Park edged Kinnelon 3-2 in East Hanover. Alejandro Corravubias-Nino also scored and Dylan Welby added an assist in the win. Hanover Park improved to 4-0 and Kinnelon fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
KINNELON, NJ
