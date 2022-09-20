Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
New Jersey high school football player Xavier McClain dies follwing head injury
New Jersey high school football player Xavier McClain died Wednesday from a sustained head injury that happened during a game a few weeks earlier. The sophomore running back at Linden High School spent some time on life support. The incident happened during the second game of the season on Sept....
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HS football: Statewide stat leaders through the first 3 weeks of the season
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals across the state.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Jones scores twice as Vernon shuts out Hackettstown - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Jones scored both goals for Vernon in its 2-0 shutout victory over Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Jones put one goal on the scoreboard in each half as Vernon (3-3) was able to use defense to control the game. Owen Lally made eight saves for Vernon to preserve the shutout of...
N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?
The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
No. 15 East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Riley Smalley scored the only goal of the game in the first half to lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. North Brunswick remained perfect at 7-0. Penelope Jones and Vanna Abadiotakis each made eight saves for...
Manasquan edges Ocean Township - Girls soccer recap
Talia Blum brought the golden goal while Kali Saito struck first as Manasquan won at home, 2-1, over Ocean Township. Gia Restivo saved five shots to preserve the win for Manasquan (6-2), which scored twice in the second half. Abigail Desmarais briefly knotted the score at 1-1 for Ocean Township...
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Howell edges Marlboro - Girls soccer recap
Madelyn Roberto knocked in the game-winner after Riley Borenstein scored as Howell won at home, 2-1, over Marlboro. Unbeaten Howell (6-0-1) played to a scoreless tie at halftime before taking a 2-0 lead after the break. Afterwards, Carly Guzzardo connected for Marlboro (1-2-1) to make it a close game. “The...
No. 20 Steinert over Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap
Adriana Ryder and Savina Carabelli contributed two goals apiece as Steinert, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 6-0, over Hamilton West. Carley Krajscovics and Arianna Vasquez each added a goal for unbeaten Steinert (7-0), which led 5-0 at halftime. Hamilton West is now 1-6. “The N.J....
Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
No. 7 Christian Brothers over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Will Thygeson scored two goals and had an assist as Christian Brothers, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 4-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Dylan Millevoi added a goal and an assist, Logan Szuwalski also scored and Dimitry Corba added two assists as Christian Brothers extended its winning streak to six and improved to 6-1.
Wood-Ridge over Lodi Immaculate - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly and Lia Russo finished with one goal and one assist each as Wood-Ridge used a big second half to roll to a 3-0 victory over Lodi Immaculate in Wood-Ridge. The Blue Devils (3-3) scored all three goals in the second half. Isabella Drotos found the back of the net to give Wood-Ridge some insurance.
Rutgers vs. Iowa picks, prediction: Scarlet Knights try to stay unbeaten, snap Big Ten home losing streak
The details of how Rutgers reached this point has been discussed ad nauseum: the struggling offense, the close calls against mediocre opposition, the quarterback carousel that only injuries could stop from spinning. But ultimately, when Saturday night rolls around, it all boils down to this: the undefeated Scarlet Knights have...
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 20: Upsets lead to chaos, turn rankings upside down
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide landscape has changed in a hurry and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
Hanover Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Val Della Grazia scored a pair of goals as Hanover Park edged Kinnelon 3-2 in East Hanover. Alejandro Corravubias-Nino also scored and Dylan Welby added an assist in the win. Hanover Park improved to 4-0 and Kinnelon fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0