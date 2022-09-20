Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Tri-Center volleyball meshing after six consecutive wins
(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball program has found its stride lately with a mix of newcomers and returners from last year's state tournament squad. "I feel like the girls are starting to click," Coach Amy Wingert said. "We have new faces. Getting used to each other takes a little bit, but I feel like we're starting to get there. Things are going well."
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Treynor 3 Riverside 2
Treynor powers back, beats Riverside in 5 for big WIC win. Treynor erased a 2-0 deficit in thrilling fashion Thursday night for a pivotal Western Iowa Conference win.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth goes for third straight win with trip to Beatrice
(Plattmsouth) -- Plattsmouth football nabbed their second straight win last Friday night, using the tried-and-true run game, defense and special teams formula many Blue Devils teams of the past have employed. Coach Curtis Larsen’s team found their way to a 13-10 win over Mount Michael Benedictine, getting a field goal...
kmaland.com
Clarinda looks for third-straight win in key showdown with Greene County
(Clarinda) – Following an 0-2 start to the season, the Clarinda football team has bounced back to win two straight heading into a big district showdown with Greene County. The Cardinals opened district play last week with a key 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Clarke. "It was finally good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Dalton, Southwest Valley close out Lenox in marathon fourth set
(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday. “[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They...
kmaland.com
Former Clarinda standout Wedemeyer talks 2K assists, time at BV, future
(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda standout Taylor Wedemeyer reached yet another milestone in her career at Buena Vista recently. Wedemeyer went over 2,000 career assists for the Beavers – a milestone she also reached while leading the Clarinda offense for four years. “The number is pretty special,” Wedemeyer told KMA...
kmaland.com
Next man up mentality, improvement on the mind for Shenandoah ahead of matchup with Clarke
(Shenandoah) -- It's been a tale of two halves to start the season for Shenandoah, but optimism is still alive as they head into a Class 2A District 8 matchup with Clarke. After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley, the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-2) have dropped the past two games against Atlantic (2-2) 26-0, and Red Oak (4-0) 47-0. However, the Mustangs got bit by the injury bug last week, including losing senior standout tight end and defensive end Blake Herold.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (9/22): Maryville, Nebraska City, Auburn grab wins
(KMAland) -- Maryville, Nebraska City and Auburn all won in KMAland softball action on Thursday. Ella Schulte tripled twice, drove in two and scored three times, and Emma Aley blasted a grand slam home run for Maryville in the rout. Miquela Giesken pitched in a hit, two RBI and a run for the Spoofhounds.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
kmaland.com
Mound City football goes for second straight win Friday
(Mound City) -- Mound City football grabbed their first win of the season this past Friday night, outscoring Southwest Livingston in a 68-44 victory. While the first win came in the fourth week, the Panthers (1-3) were hardened by a tough three-week stretch to open the year. Their three losses – to Platte Valley, Stewartsville-Osborn and Albany – came against teams with a combined 11-1 record.
kmaland.com
Rock Port feeling confident heading into Atchison County Super Bowl
(Rock Port) -- Two of KMAland Missouri's fiercest rivals clash in Tarkio on Saturday afternoon when East Atchison and Rock Port go at it in the Atchison County Super Bowl. For Rock Port, the Blue Jays come in at 3-1 with back-to-back wins behind them. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach...
kmaland.com
Northeast Nodaway softball 'staying hungry' after fast start
(Ravenwood) -- The Northeast Nodaway softball program has kicked off Payton Adwell's tenure as head coach on a good note, but they hope more success comes. The Blue Jays are 7-2 with wins over Stewartsville-Osborn (twice), Albany, Platte Valley, Stanberry and DeKalb. They've won their last two contests and five of their last six.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Maryville alum Green doing big things at Northwest Missouri State
(Maryville) -- Maryville graduate Elijah Green has stepped up for the Northwest Missouri State football program in a massive way. The accolades poured in for Green after a memorable performance against Central Missouri last week. Green terrorized Central Missouri's offense with four sacks in the Bearcats' 24-7 win. The big...
kmaland.com
Penny Buckingham, 65, Treynor, Iowa
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Penny's honor.
kmaland.com
Chris Casteel, 70, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Chris unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Gathering Start:4:00 PM (family will be present for time of informal gathering and time of visiting with relatives and friends.) Gathering End:6:00 PM. Memorials: Directed to Shenandoah Senior Center or Shenandoah Ambulance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
kmaland.com
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
Comments / 0