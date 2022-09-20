(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball program has found its stride lately with a mix of newcomers and returners from last year's state tournament squad. "I feel like the girls are starting to click," Coach Amy Wingert said. "We have new faces. Getting used to each other takes a little bit, but I feel like we're starting to get there. Things are going well."

