Under Klieman, Kansas State has given Oklahoma more trouble than any other Big 12 team
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman owns a winning record against Oklahoma, but much has changed since the Sooners and Wildcats last played.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Loves K-State, but 'That Was a Long Time Ago'
He's faced his alma mater and the place that launched his coaching career before as an assistant, but Saturday will be his first as a head coach.
Yukon-Mustang High School Football Rivalry Being Renamed
The game, which has been played since 1974, will now be known as "Canadian County Bedlam." Mustang currently leads the series 30-20, and this year's game kicks off at Yukon High School at 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
KTUL
UCO female student athletes sue the university for alleged Title IX discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Three track and field and cross country team members are suing UCO for what they say is discrimination against female athletes. This is a Title IX case, a law that's been in place for 50 years to prohibit schools that receive federal funds from discriminating against people on the basis of their sex.
enidbuzz.com
OSDH Names Maggie Jackson Regional Director
ENID, OK – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has announced Maggie Jackson as the new Regional Area Director (RAD) for District 2. Located in north-central Oklahoma, District 2 includes Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian, and Logan Counties. Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and...
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
KTUL
Tulsa Chick-Fil-A gives students opportunity to participate in business simulation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Chick-Fil-A market announced a new partnership where Chick-Fil-A will welcome students from across the state to participate in a restaurant simulation. Starting September 20, the simulation will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience multiple roles. Some of the roles...
KTUL
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
KTUL
Tulsa celebrates $39M Build Back Better challenge grant
TULSA, Okla. — Leaders from the city, region and the nation are celebrating Tulsa's big win in the Build Back Better challenge. Tulsa is one of 21 winners in the nation. The $39 million dollar grant will help create the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility (TRAM) corridor. It's a historic...
okcfox.com
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
KTUL
Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
Enid firefighter wrangles snake from car
Oklahoma firefighters come to the rescue during all types of emergencies, but one Enid firefighter can now add snake wrangler to his resume.
