A British prisoner of war held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine has expressed his disbelief on being welcomed by Roman Abramovich on his luxury jet.John Harding is one of the five British prisoners who were released after Saudi Arabia brokered an exchange between Russia and Ukraine. The British nationals had an emotional return to the UK after spending six months in captivity by Russian separatists.Mr Harding said the UK-sanctioned billionaire businessman Abramovich had played a “key part” in their release and described him as a “lovely guy” and a “legend” in an interview with The Sun.The former Chelsea club...

