VIRGINIA ELECTION: Here’s your complete guide to early voting in Central Virginia
If you are not able to make it out to the polls on Nov. 8, early voting and absentee ballots will be available before Election Day. Check out our guide for registering and casting your vote early where you live.
Everything Virginia residents need to know to vote in the general election
VIRGINIA, USA — The general elections are almost upon us and voters in Virginia can prepare to cast their ballot whether that be through early voting, on Election Day, or by absentee. Election Day is on Nov. 8, but before that early voting is set to begin on Sept....
royalexaminer.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
As early voting begins Friday in Va., voting district boundaries have changed
In Hampton Roads, the second district saw some significant changes. The district used to include the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk, and then communities on the Peninsula.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Inside Nova
Countries Virginia imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Virginia. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fiona to bring strong winds to Chesapeake, east coast of Virginia
The combination of Hurricane Fiona passing well offshore near Bermuda tonight and a strong cold front driving through Virginia will create windy conditions along the Chesapeake Bay as well as near Virginia's coastline.
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,641 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 10,205 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,078,555 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,458 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,929 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
🍂TELL US: What’s your favorite fall festival in Southwest Virginia?
The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice has officially arrived. Anyone else as excited as I am?. From tasting yummy apple cider to picking out the perfect pumpkin, there’s always so much to do during the fall season — especially in our area. We’d love to hear...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
NBC 29 News
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia
Dominion Energy is increasing monthly bills in response to rising fuel prices and Appalachian Power is pursuing a similar rate hike.
