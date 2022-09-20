Read full article on original website
Ms. Faye Jean McHugh
Survivors include daughter; Nina Jean McHugh Walker (Gene) and grandson; James Cameron Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell “Shug” McHugh. Mrs. McHugh was a native of Centre and the daughter of the Paul McMurtry Bankson & Luna Faye Ashley Bankson, and was of the Baptist Faith.
Craig Ford to be the New Mayor of Gadsden
Craig Ford will be the first new mayor the City of Gadsden has had for sixteen years. Ford won a decisive victory over his opponent – Heather Brothers New – the former Chamber of Commerce President, winning by a margin of 61.7% (or 3,308 votes) to 38.3% (2,053 votes). Ford, the former House Minority Leader for Alabama, replaces Sherman Guyton after four terms of service.
Piedmont recognizes officers for heroism and bravery at Tuesday’s council meeting
PIEDMONT – Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson made a special presentation to several officers and a community member Tuesday evening during the Piedmont City Council’s work session. Johnson presented Sergeant James Michael DeVoe Jr. and Officer Cody Quinn life-saving awards for an unexpected cardiac arrest on a traffic...
Tractor Trailer Hauling Chickens Overturns Near Collinsville
The driver of a tractor trailer hauling chickens – was transported for treatment of his injuries after wrecking on Alabama Highway 68 in DeKalb County overnight. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver, listed as a male resident of Winston Salem, North Carolina – rolled the big rig just prior to 1:00am (Thursday) near the intersection of County Road 57 and Highway 68, close to Collinsville. As of this afternoon (Thursday) the road remains closed in that area – while cleanup efforts continue.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Veteran Rex Leath Onboard
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed a new addition to their staff; veteran officer Rex Leath brings over 40 years of experience to the position, and he’s sure to be a major asset to the force. ~Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Motorcycle VS Pickup Truck Crash in Chattooga County, Georgia Near Alabama State Line
Two Chattooga County, Georgia residents were involved in an accident Tuesday – on Highway 337 south of Menlo, just north of the Cherokee County (Alabama) line. Georgia State Troopers said Wednesday the accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and 337 around 6:00pm – involving a 1994 Mazda pickup truck and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Troopers said 76 year old Thomas Austin pulled out onto Highway 337 – off of Carter Road in the pickup into the path of Tony Travis Prater, age 64, on the motorcycle.
Sand Rock Woman Jailed on Drug Charges
A Cherokee County woman was arrested on a variety of drug charges Tuesday. 34 year old Lori Pizano of Sand Rock was taken into custody by Leesburg Police late that night on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 22nd
Jeffrey Sims, age 50 of Leesburg – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Michael Cox, age 21 of Centre – Failure to Appear (three counts) and a Bond Revocation;. Byron Young, 52 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Probation Reocation:. Star Maloof, age 43 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear...
Man Charged with Burglarizing Storage Units
A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden – an Officer with the Collinsville PD observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the local Dollar General, and while he was checking the vehicle, he heard loud banging noises coming from the nearby storage units. DeKalb County Deputies and Investigators responded to the scene to provide backup and it was discovered that two units had been burglarized. Sherman Lashun Wilson, age 35, was arrested, and he was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.
Henagar Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A stretch of Alabama Highway 75 in DeKalb County was re-routed Monday, while law enforcement officials attempted to pull over a driver thought to possibly be suffering from homicidal and/or suicidal tendencies. Deputies received a call regarding the man in the Sylvania area and a heavy presence of law enforcement flooded the area to keep citizens out of harm’s way.
Missing 14 Year old Returns Home Safely
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office the teenager reported missing back on September the 9th, has returned home safely. The Sheriff’s Office recently reported that 14 year old Daylesi Mendez – HAD BEEN IN CONTACT off and on with family members since that time – no information regarding her whereabouts or return was revealed by authorities.
Single-Vehicle Accident on County Road 19 Wednesday Morning
Emergency personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road 19 in the southernmost portion of Cherokee County on Wednesday. First responders arrived to find a vehicle in the ditch; fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap. The wreck, which occurred at 9:10am, remains under investigation by state troopers.
